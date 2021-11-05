Putting smoke alarms to the test

SIDNEY — The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services (SDFES) recommends citizens take the opportunity to check smoke alarms during Daylight saving time.

“National statistics state that roughly two-thirds of home fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms,” SDFES Deputy Chief Dallas Davis said.

According to Davis, the leading causes of smoke alarms failing to operate include missing, disconnected, or expired batteries.

SDFES provides the following guidelines for smoke alarms:

• Change smoke alarm batteries twice a year (usually completed during time change)

• Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button

• Replace the smoke alarm immediately if it doesn’t respond properly when tested

• Make sure everyone in the building knows and reacts to the sound of the smoke alarm

• Have a meeting place and a plan if the alarm sounds

• Smoke alarms with non-replaceable (long-life) batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, a warning the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm immediately

• For smoke alarms with any other type of battery, a chirping alarm needs to be tested and checked. It could simply indicate a failing battery.

• Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old or older

Daylight saving time ends at 2:00 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 7, when clocks are moved back one hour.

“This would be a great opportunity to change your battery and make sure your smoke alarm is working,” Davis said.

For more information, call the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services at 937-498-2346.

