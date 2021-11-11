Senior Center to replace equipment

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is a bustling facility, with a range of daily activities to serve physical and social needs of residents over age 50. Since it opened in 1997, thousands of members and guests have used the center for exercise, card games, meals, educational sessions, community functions and entertainment.

“Our plan for Match Day gifts this year is to put them toward upgrading and replacing some equipment,” said Rachel Hale, executive director. “This would include fitness room equipment, chairs for the Cameo Theatre and some office equipment such as a copy machine and computer and possibly other items. A lot depends upon the amount of gifts we receive. We are looking forward to this year’s Community Foundation Match Day.”

After closing for several months in 2020, the Center reopened last October, once again giving seniors a place to rejuvenate mind and body. Twenty activities from Tai-chi to Texas Hold’em meet one to three times a week. The Center employs a certified personal trainer to assist members with the proper use of equipment and to develop cardio or strength regimens. Social luncheons, grief counseling and tax preparation are offered at times throughout the year.

To support the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Senior Center noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before November 30th to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on November 30th.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. Twenty-three local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.