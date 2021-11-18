Match Day funds help with staffing

SIDNEY — Wilma Valentine Childcare is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day to raise funds for staffing. The non-profit childcare center provides an opportunity for children in preschool and ages 3-5 with and without disabilities to play and learn together. Open weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and with a low staff-to-child ratio, they can support the work schedule of a parent who has a child with special needs because of a disability or behavior issue.

“Like many other employers, our staff costs have increased so much and we are asking Match Day donors to help us to lessen the impact for families who need our specialized childcare,” said Nancy Stiefel, Wilma Valentine Childcare director.

In 2020, Wilma Valentine Childcare served essential workers by obtaining a pandemic childcare license. While the doors remained open, fewer children were served and extra measures were implemented to lessen illness exposure. Match Day gifts in 2020 helped offset lower revenues.

The center has improved its playground with a poured surface that makes movement easier for children with mobility issues. Weathered playground equipment was replaced with new items, installed by maintenance staff to reduce installation costs.

To support Wilma Valentine Childcare on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Wilma Valentine noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Wilma Valentine Childcare, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road, Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 30 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 30.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. Twenty-three local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.