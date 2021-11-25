Shelby County BOE audits election, recounts Jackson Center Council race

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections held the audit for the Nov. 2 general election on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Every board of election in Ohio is required to use either a percentage-based post-election audit, or a risk-limiting audit. The Shelby County Board of Elections conducted their audit by three precincts that made up a percentage of the overall election, for three specific races. The audit was completed by one democrat and one republican in each precinct represented at the audit. Six election officials in total participated in Wednesday’s audit of the election.

“We have polling election officials that serve Shelby County throughout every election cycle, and we are proud to have you here because you are top people,” Board of Elections Chairman James Kerg said.

The three precincts present during the audit were precinct 21, Green Township; precinct 4 2-A, Sidney; and precinct 7 2-D, Sidney.

A motion to approve the audit results and submit them to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose was unanimously passed.

Prior to the audit, a recount for the Jackson Center Village Council race was held at the board of elections. The recount was due to the election resulting in a tie between two candidates — Daniel Aikin and Jim Gooding — for one council seat. Both Aikin and Gooding received 145 votes each in the election, and Gooding was declared the official winner after pulling a name from a hat on Nov. 15, when the election was certified.

“As a result of our official certification on Nov. 15, we had a tie for Jackson Center Village Council — two of the candidates — which necessitates an automatic recount,” Shelby County Board of Elections Director Pam Kerrigan said.

The recount was facilitated by two poll workers, and the recount totals matched the official results of the canvas. Gooding will serve on the Jackson Center Village Council as a result.

Out of 844 total votes, Aiken and Gooding received 145, with Leisha Elchert receiving 199, Jesse Fark receiving 194 and Quentin Reese receiving 161 votes.

“We have before us the abstract for the recount total, which matches the totals we had from our Nov. 15 official canvas,” Kerg said.

The next meeting of the Shelby County Board of Elections will be held Monday, Dec. 20.

Dan Cecil, right, and Amy Klingler facilitate the audit for Green Township, precinct 21 at the official audit of the Nov. 2 general election at the Shelby County Board of Elections on Wednesday, Nov. 24. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_AUDIT.jpg Dan Cecil, right, and Amy Klingler facilitate the audit for Green Township, precinct 21 at the official audit of the Nov. 2 general election at the Shelby County Board of Elections on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Blythe Alspaugh | Sidney Daily News

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

