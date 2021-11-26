Funds support outreach programs

SIDNEY — Sidney First United Methodist Church Foundation is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day with a goal of supporting programs for members and non-members.

“Match Day funds are used to support our various community outreach ministries including ministries serving those who struggle with drug or alcohol addiction, ministries bringing youth in the community closer to God and support ministries for low income families,” said Kent Witt, Sidney First United Methodist Church Foundation Chairman. “Groups such as Samaritan Works, Alpha Community Center, Compassionate Care, FISH, GriefShare and children’s ministries including a community Easter egg hunt all benefit.”

Past Match Day gifts assisted families in need with food, temporary lodging and medical expenses, youth mission trips and help during the toughest days of the pandemic for some families who experienced job loss.

To support Sidney First United Methodist Church Foundation on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Sidney First Foundation noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Sidney First United Methodist Church Foundation, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 30 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 30.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. Twenty-three local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.