Shelby County sees small decrease in active COVID cases

SIDNEY — Shelby County saw a small decrease in active COVID cases this week, alongside 104 residents recovering from the virus.

There are currently 614 active COVID cases in the county — down from the 618 cases from last week. There are 6,611 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In total, Shelby County has reported 7,225 cases of COVID-19 with 267 hospitalizations and 132 deaths during the pandemic.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 1,660,131 total cases of COVID-19, with 85,225 hospitalizations, 10,656 intensive care admissions and 26,190 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 17,219 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 35.44% of the population and up 149 people since last week. Statewide, 6,715,557 people have been vaccinated, which is 57.45% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

In Auglaize County, a total of 136 new cases were reported from Nov. 18 to Nov. 23. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Auglaize County has reported 7,515 total cases with 458 hospitalizations and 83 deaths.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-3.jpg

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.

Reach the writer at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.