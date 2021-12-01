Return to Christmas of Yesteryear

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society is hosting its traditional Christmas of Yesteryear on Saturday Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ross Historical Center. This year will be a just a little different than those in the past. Because of the volume of visitors of years past, the Society has decided to pass out 300 goody bags which contain a gingerbread house, wreath ornament and a wood ornament activity kit. Each kit contains everything you need to complete the activity from paint to icing.

Children can join Santa as he warms himself by the fireplace. This will give children a chance to share with Santa what they may want him to bring them for Christmas. During their conversation each family may ask Santa’s helper to get their photo taken with Santa for free. Each Family will then receive a 4-inch by 6-inch photo.

Outside visitors will find more of Santa’s helpers roasting chestnuts and making popcorn over the open fire.

In the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center visitors will be invited inside to see a toy train display and visit with the Shelby County Wood Carvers as they create some wood carvings for Santa to deliver on Christmas Eve.

Visitors will also be able to tour the Rainbow Gardeners Club Winter Flower Show. Members have been asked to create flower arrangements that represent several winter categories.

Christmas of Yesteryear has become a family tradition which is free and open to the public.

