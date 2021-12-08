Missing elderly Wapakoneta man found deceased

WAPAKONETA — An elderly Wapakoneta man who was reported missing Tuesday was found deceased.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at approximately 5:06 p.m., the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office was contacted in regard to a missing elderly male. Deputies responded to the residence, just east of Wapakoneta, on state Route 67. Upon speaking to family members, deputies learned James L. Becker, 82, had last been seen in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, and was now missing.

Within minutes, deputies on the scene activated resources to find missing persons. An extensive search was conducted and at approximately 8:15 p.m., Becker was located by a neighbor that was volunteering in search efforts. Becker was located in a waterway near Interstate 75 and life saving measures were started immediately, however, Becker was later pronounced deceased. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Assisting in the search were countless family, friends and neighbors, as well as the Wapakoneta Police Department, The Ohio State Highway Patrol, The Ohio State Highway patrol Aviation Unit, Auglaize County EMA, Auglaize County CERT Team, St. Marys Police Department, Uniopolis Fire Department, and the Wapakoneta Fire Department.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the over whelming response from family, friends, neighbors and local citizens that took the time to call in, help with the search, or report information.

The incident remains under investigation and no further comments can be made.