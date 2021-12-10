Match Day successful

SIDNEY —The Community Foundation of Shelby County distributed $658,831 to 23 participating charities Friday from proceeds of its Match Day event. The amount exceeded the 2020 total by more than $191,000.

Match Day was held on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, and, after processing 1,800 gifts, results were announced to each organization during a celebration held Friday at the Amos Memorial Library Community Room. For the fifth consecutive year, the local foundation offered matching money of up to $5,000 to 501(c)(3) charities that had an organization fund within the Community Foundation. The donations and matches were not placed into funds at the Community Foundation, but instead were given to the charities to be put to work on their projects and needs.

“We want to express our gratitude to each person, civic group and business who gave during the fifth annual Match Day,” said Jessica Fortkamp, Community Foundation donor relations director. “As people called or stopped by our office, they expressed their joy and enthusiasm about giving. Each charity was challenged to motivate their donors to raise the full matching amount and we are thrilled that every charity exceeded the matching amount.”

Including the $5,000 match, totals distributed to each charity were:

Agape Distribution, $42,005

Alpha Community Center, $39,148

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, $34,880

Botkins Education Foundation, $13,725

Compassionate Care of Shelby County, $48,930

Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, OH, $12,250

Historic Sidney Theatre, $19,280

New Choices, $20,895

Operation Rebirth, $19,204

RACK, $37,430

Rustic Hope, $41,406

S&H Products, $24,290

Samaritan Works, $20,246

Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, $26,100

Shelby County Arc, $21,340

Shelby County Historical Society, $55,920

Shelby County Libraries Foundation, $19,010

Shelby County United Way, $30,945

Sidney Alive, $17,320

Sidney First United Methodist Church, $26,020

Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, $36,020

Wilma Valentine Childcare, $35,980

Wilson Health Foundation, $16,485

“We are especially grateful to Dave Ross, who provided the matching pool to enable each charity to receive $5,000. His tremendous generosity is the reason we can hold Match Day,” said Marian Spicer, executive director of the Community Foundation. “Thank you to everyone who gave during Match Day. A number of people supported multiple charities, which is inspiring.”

“Organizations have told us that these dollars will buy equipment, hire staff, support learning and provide basic necessities like food, baby supplies and health and wellness programs. Now it is time for these Match Day gifts to be put to work and for the participating organizations to do even more to improve the lives of those they serve.”

Plans have begun for the 2022 Match Day to be held on Nov. 29, 2022. The Community Foundation of Shelby County administers $42 million in 220 charitable funds including scholarship, donor advised, designated, community granting and organization funds. Information can be found at commfoun.com.

Shelby County Libraries Executive Director Suzanne Cline, of Sidney, gives an acceptance speech on behalf of the Shelby County Libraries after receiving $19,010 during the Match Day ceremony at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Friday, Dec. 10. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_SDN121121MatchDay.jpg Shelby County Libraries Executive Director Suzanne Cline, of Sidney, gives an acceptance speech on behalf of the Shelby County Libraries after receiving $19,010 during the Match Day ceremony at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Friday, Dec. 10. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News