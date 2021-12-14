125 years

December 14, 1896

The war fever has struck the hearts of a number of the patriotic and liberty-loving people of this city and there is being organized a company of volunteers to go to Cuba and help kill General Wyeler and his cruel soldiers and avenge the death of General Macco. Jack Shin has opened a recruiting station in the Florentine Hotel.

———

I.N. Redinbo and Jeremiah Miller have formed a partnership and will open an agricultural store in the Yenney building on North Main Avenue.

100 years

December 14, 1921

W.W. Masteller, owner of the Monarch Dry Cleaning store, began this week a new method of cleaning which should be a big asset to his concern. The method makes use of energine, an odorless cleaner. In addition, Mr. Masteller, who has been in business since the first part of May, has enlarged the Monarch plant and installed new machinery.

———

There will be a matched game of pocket billiards, 100 balls, played at the Smoke House this evening between Leslie Cox, of Sidney, and Oscar Meyers, of Anna.

–——

The secretary of state today authorized incorporation of the Nuwa Company at Sidney with $10,000 capitalization. The incorporators are: E.O. Lammers, David S. Minniear, J.J. Sarver, M. Littlefield, and Roy L. Sarver.

75 years

December 14, 1946

The second six-week’s honor roll at Sidney High School shows an improvement over the initial listing, with seven pupils making a 4-point average. They include: Virginia Gross and Jane Harsh, seniors; Harold Stockstill, junior; Greta Nelson, sophomore; Barbara Glore and Phyllis Hatcher, freshmen; and Martha Foster, eighth grade.

———

Dr. Walter R. Dickhaut, the new pastor of the Sidney Methodist Church, occupied the pulpit for the first time at the regular morning worship service on Sunday. Coming here from Fostoria, he succeeds Dr. Richard Scully who resigned to accept the superintendency of the Methodist Home in Cincinnati.

50 years

December 14, 1971

A Lawson’s store is currently under construction at the intersection of Russell Street and Kenwood Drive. Plans call for the construction of a 61 by 42 foot building at a cost of about $38,000.

———

NEW KNOXVILLE – Arthur F. Hoge, 75, long-time leader in civic, church, business and other community programs, died at 10 a.m. today a University Hospital, Columbus. He was co-owner and secretary-treasurer of Hoge Lumber Co. here.

25 years

December 14, 1996

RUSSIA – Homecoming at Russia High School will get under way Friday night with the crowning of the king and queen. The dance will be held Saturday night. “The Rose” by Bette Midler is the theme song of the homecoming. Queen candidates are: Angie Guillozet, Lisa Quinter, Lindsay Rosenbeck and Carrie York. King candidates are: Jared Armstrong, Chad Bornhorst, Lou Heffner and Kyle Schafer.

———

Photo: Greg and Doris Richards of Botkins hold a photograph of their daughter, Holly Richards, who died Oct. 24, 1995, at the age of 23. Shown in the back row are Janell Wilker, Julie Didier and Dr. Fred Haussman, some of the young woman’s co-workers at Wilson Memorial Hospital who helped establish the Holly Fund in her memory. The trio are looking through cookbooks – the end result of the largest fund-raising project to date. Proceeds from the fund are used to assist hospital employees in times of need.

———

Sketch: Six-year-old Allison Slonaker of Sidney, a student at Whittier Elementary School, sends this angel to earth to remind us that there are only 11 shopping days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

