125 years

December 16, 1896

The post office will be open Christmas from 9 and 10 a.m. The carriers will make one delivery, starting at 9:30 a.m.

———

An appropriate display suggestive of the present war in Cuba and the feeling of many of the citizens of the United States in the matter is on exhibition in the show window of the Blue Front drug store.

100 years

December 16, 1921

The Holy Angels High School basketball team journeyed to Wapakoneta last night and met defeat at the hands of the W.C.I. team of the city by a score of 30 to 18. Members of the Holy Angels squad included: E. Goffena and Wagner at guards; Keeler, center; Ockenfels and H. Goffena, forwards, with Paulus, substitute.

———

The Charles and Harriett Stephenson Memorial Emergency hospital for Sidney and Shelby County is now an assured fact. This announcement has been made by members of the Shelby County hospital board selected at a meeting of subscribers held several months ago. The hospital association has secured a 20-year lease on the entire second floor of the county heating plant and converted it into a general hospital. Drs. Arthur Silver, M.F. Hussey, and A.W. Hobby have been elected as hospital staff and Miss Louise Reddish as matron.

75 years

December 16, 1946

The city became a jeweled symbol of beauty this week, when for the first time since the war the lights went on again … Strung across the intersections of the downtown district, the myriads of multicolored lights created the delightful setting, combined with the small trees attached to the utility poles around the square.

———

At Lake Success, Bernard M. Baruch, presidential adviser, demanded a showdown vote by the United Nations of his formula for prohibition of the atomic bomb and “vetoless” future control of atomic energy.

50 years

December 16, 1971

Mike Flanagan, freshman at Indiana University from Sidney, was named outstanding offensive player for the Hoosiers’ 1971 freshman football team.

———

Griffis F. Jenkins will head up the 1972 Sidney-Shelby County YMCA membership drive, according to an announcement by Thomas Watkins, YMCA board of directors president.

25 years

December 16, 1996

CLEVELAND (AP) – Design plans and a scale model of the new Cleveland Stadium were revealed Tuesday at a public meeting with designers from HOK Sports Facilities Group, which has helped build many new sports stadiums, including Jacobs Field. The new facility, which will house Cleveland’s replacement team for the departed Browns, will be even bigger than the old one.

———

JACKSON CENTER – Keith Doseck, a 1986 graduate of Jackson Center High School, was hired Monday by the Jackson Center Board of Education as the new school district treasurer. Superintendent Don Knight said eight candidates applied and four people were interviewed for the position.

———

Sketch: This penguin carries his greeting for all to see in this drawing by Jill Showalter, a 7th-grader at Sidney Christian Academy. There are nine shopping days left until Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

