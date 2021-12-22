Four new trustees elected to 2022 United Way Board

SIDNEY — Nathan Barhorst, account executive, Ratermann Insurance Agency; Kim Doak, branch manager, US Bank; Alex Lochard, sales engineer, Lochard Inc.; Eric Noble, vice president and Sidney Branch manager, Mutual Federal, have been elected to the Shelby County United Way Board of Trustees beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

Barhorst, a resident of Fort Loramie, currently is a member of the Community Initiatives Committee where he previously served as a community volunteer. He is a graduate of Fort Loramie High School and The Ohio State University where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He is a current S & H Products board member and volunteer Fort Loramie Chamber of Commerce President and board member. He is married to Ashley, and they have five children.

Doak, a resident of Sidney, joined the Finance Committee and will be the board liaison between the POWER advisory board. She is a graduate of Fairlawn Local Schools and has her property and casualty license from Hondoros College. She is the current treasurer of Sidney Alive and past chair, vice chair, and events chair of POWER. She is married to Bill, and they have seven children.

Lochard, a resident of Sidney, joins the Enhanced Giving and Special Projects Committee. He is a graduate of Sidney High School and attended Wittenberg earning degrees in Business and Political Science. He serves on the HVAC advisory board at Upper Valley Career Center and the Buildings and Property Committee at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, a partner agency of the Shelby County United Way. He is married to Nicole and they have one child.

Noble, a resident of Lakeview, joins the Finance Committee. He is a graduate from Bellbrook High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Wilmington College. He is a former board member of the Piqua United Way and former Treasurer of the Fayetteville Youth Football Association. He is married to Melissa and they have two children.

Scott Barr, President and CEO of the Shelby County United Way said, “I am thrilled with the commitment and passion these four have made to the Shelby County United Way and our community. They are strengthening our board and addressing areas of skill we needed to recruit. I look forward to working with them and am grateful they have agreed to serve our organization.”