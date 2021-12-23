Shelby County sees drop in cases ahead of Christmas

SIDNEY — Active COVID cases in Shelby County fell by 53 cases this week.

There are currently 670 active COVID cases in the county — up from the 723 cases reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 8,026 cases of COVID-19 with 298 hospitalizations and 138 deaths during the pandemic. There are 7,356 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 1,896,577 total cases of COVID-19, with 94,139 hospitalizations, 11,540 intensive care admissions and 28,277 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 17,741 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 36.51% of the population and up 139 people since last week. Currently, 167 children ages 5 to 11 have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with 635 children ages 12 to 17 having started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide, 6,937,844 people have been vaccinated, which is 59.35% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

In Auglaize County, a total of 70 new cases were reported from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Auglaize County has reported 8,325 total cases with 511 hospitalizations and 86 deaths.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh

