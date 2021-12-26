People from 16 Ohio counties, 3 states attend Canadian Brass

SIDNEY — The entertaining, versatile, and Grammy-winning quintet Canadian Brass made its way to the Sidney High School Auditorium on Dec. 19, 2021, as part of Gateway Arts Council’s Presents Series. The fun-filled holiday performance featured jubilant arrangements of beloved tunes from the Canadian Brass’s hugely popular holiday albums and more. The audience was thoroughly entertained by their amazing talent, velvety smooth tones, and lighthearted humor.

The audience was comprised of individuals from 16 different Ohio counties and three different states.

Gateway’s Executive Director Ellen Keyes commented, “I am thrilled with how far people traveled to see this concert. Not only were we honored to bring this high-caliber group to our region, but we were also thrilled to host so many visitors in Sidney.”

Just before the concert, The Canadian Brass held a workshop for students from three area high schools, as well as a few students from Kentucky.

Gateway Arts Council’s President Chris Gibbs said, “Anytime Gateway Arts council gets a chance to enhance the education of area students regardless of whether its performance arts, the science of the arts, or the mathematics of the arts, we will take it.