Cases in Shelby County drop ahead of new year

SIDNEY — Shelby County is seeing a small decline in active COVID cases as the year closes out.

There are currently 640 active COVID cases in the county — down 30 cases from the 670 cases reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 8,224 cases of COVID-19 with 303 hospitalizations and 142 deaths during the pandemic. There are 7,584 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 1,995,497 total cases of COVID-19, with 96,193 hospitalizations, 11,730 intensive care admissions and 28,780 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 17,902 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 36.84% of the population and up 161 people since last week. Currently, 179 children ages 5 to 11 have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with 641 children ages 12 to 17 having started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide, 6,985,672 people have been vaccinated, which is 59.76% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

In Auglaize County, a total of 124 new cases were reported from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Auglaize County has reported 8,584 total cases with 528 hospitalizations and 89 deaths.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh

