SIDNEY — It’s a time for reflections of what a person hopes to accomplish in the year to come.

Local officials were asked to share their New Year’s Resolution for 2022.

Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst wants happiness for the residents he serves.

” Health and Happiness for all Shelby County residents. Employment for those that are seeking work and employees for the businesses that are seeking more help,” said Bornhorst.

Fellow Commissioner Bob Guillozet said, “My new Years Resolution is to improve my communications skills to better serve our great Shelby County Community!! I will strive to do a better job of letting people know about the good things (and also the occasional not so good news) that are happening in and for Shelby County.”

Commissioner Julie Ehemann said, “As I look at 2022, my focus will be on utilizing the Federal Government ARPA dollars in ways that will provide long-term benefits for Shelby County. These include expansion of Broadband, expansion of Child-care opportunities, improving our water and sewer infrastructure, and providing grants to impacted small businesses in our community. All of these help to expand and maintain our workforce which really determines the success of Shelby County.”

Newly-elected Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan shared her wishes for the new year.

“For the citizens of Sidney I wish health happiness and healing in the new year,” said Milligan. “For our community I look forward to continued prosperity and growth particularly with downtown revitalization, and progress on the Wagner site and bike path.”

Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye and Sidney Police Chief Will Balling also shared their thoughts.

“My 2020 is to stop procrastinating on personnel things in life. Mark Twain is quoted as saying, ‘Never put off until tomorrow what you can do today.’ I want to do a better job of visiting old friends, spending time with my family, and creating a bucket list of things that I would like to accomplish outside of work. Time is short, and we need to make the most of it,” said Balling.

“As we welcome in 2022, I wish all a healthy and prosperous New Year. We have been through so much these past two years with COVID-19,we have lost many Shelby County residents to this pandemic and my prayers are with those families. I hope we are on the downside of COVID-19 and things start looking up, as I know our Shelby County citizens are strong and resourceful. With the political turmoil our country has had in 2021 and all the ‘Defund The Police’ movements, I would like to thank our citizens for always supporting our deputies and that we are grateful to be able to serve you. I would also like to thank all of our local law enforcement for their support this past year and I look forward to continue working with them in 2022. God Bless and have a Happy New Year,” said Frye.

Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger said, “

My resolution for our city and county is that our residents are adequately protected by public safety personnel (law enforcement, EMS, and fire) that are trained, equipped, and prepared to handle the emergencies we face in a safe, efficient, and effective manner.”

Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning goal is for her office to reach more residents in 2022.

“The friendly staff at the Shelby County Auditor’s Office strives to be helpful with any question that comes our way, even if we need to direct someone to another office to get their answer. We will continue to do so and also work to keep the public informed about topics that will help them with compliance and financial savings. My resolution is to increase news releases to try to reach as many people as possible with helpful information on topics such as property taxes and dog tags,” said Berning.

Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield shared his thoughts.

“At the Shelby County Treasurer’s office we resolve to continue to serve the taxpayers of Shelby County to the best of our abilities,” said Coffield. “We have invested in new hardware and software which will help us to process payments more quickly. We also resolve to invest county funds in safe investments which provide a good rate of return.

“May everyone have a safe, healthy and happy 2022,” Coffield said.

Shelby County Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford said her resolution is “To continue working with all the county offices to make 2022 a successful year for all of Shelby County’s citizens.”

Balling https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_Will_Balling.jpg Balling Milligan https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_MilliganMardie-copy.jpg Milligan Frye https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_Jim-Frye-Photo-1.jpg Frye Berning https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_Amy-Berning_ne202111810222153.jpg Berning Coffield https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_Coffield.jpg Coffield Guillozet https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_GuillozetBob_11.jpg Guillozet Ehemann https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_Ehemann-Julie13.jpg Ehemann Bornhorst https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_BornhorstTony_10.jpg Bornhorst Mumford https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_Michele-photo.jpg Mumford Hollinger https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_HollingerChad.jpg Hollinger

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com