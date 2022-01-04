Portman tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS — Ohio Sen. Rob Portman tested positive for coronavirus Monday night.

Portman made the announcement Tuesday morning in a press release emailed from his Cincinnati office.

According to the release, Portman is feeling well after receiving a positive result from a self-testing kit.

The Republican senator said he took the precautionary test ahead of returning to Washington, D.C., and is asymptomatic.

“In preparation for returning to Washington, D.C., I took an at-home COVID test last night (Monday), and it was positive. I am asymptomatic and feel fine,” Portman said.

Portman was fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, according to his office.

Portman added that he is following the advice of doctors as well as CDC guidelines while working from home.

“I am following their medical advice and CDC guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days,” he stated. “I will work remotely from home this week but will not be able to be in Washington, D.C. for votes.”

The CDC recently updated its COVID-19 guidelines to allow COVID-positive individuals to exit isolation after five days, provided they are symptom-free and wear a mask for an additional five days.

Portman recommended all eligble vaccine recipients get vaccinated. He participated in the Jannsen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial in November 2020.

