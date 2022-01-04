Council picks Roddy to fill vacancy

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council officially accepted the resignation of Ed Hamaker and then appointed Roy “Scott” Roddy Monday night to fill the 3rd ward council seat.

Upon accepting Hamaker’s resignation during a special City Council meeting Monday evening, City Council adopted a resolution to appoint Roddy as the new 3rd ward council member.

Roddy was sworn-in with his wife Barb by his side and several members of his family looking on. After he was sworn in, he immediately took his place as a member of council. The term expires Nov. 30, 2025.

Hamaker, former 3rd ward council member for the past eight years, did not seek re-election in the November election, and no one ran for the seat, which left a vacancy. Hamaker agreed to continue to serve until a replacement was appointed by council. Hamaker initially issued his resignation in December, but it was held by council until Roddy was to be sworn in on Monday. After the November election, Sidney City Council began the process of seeking a replacement and accepting applications for the open seat.

City Council chose Roddy following interviews with four interested candidates during the month of December for the post.

“Good. It’s a new chapter,” Roddy said with a smile when asked how he felt when asked to join Sidney City Council. “I have done quite a bit in my life, teaching and coaching here in Sidney. And a firefighter, SWAT team medic and investigator with the coroner’s office.”

Roddy, a retired Sidney High School teacher and head football coach, as well as retired Sidney County firefighter and Sidney-Piqua Technical Response Team member, resides in Sidney with his wife. They have six children and six grandchildren. A native of Columbus, and previously living in Bucyrus working as the head football coach and high school teacher there, Roddy has resided in Sidney since 1993.

“So my children were basically raised here. I have lived here longer than anywhere,” Roddy said.

“I’m proud of Sidney. I’m proud of the things we have done and the direction we have gone. And I’m ready for a new chapter in my life, and I’m still fairly young, and so I think I could contribute quite a bit. And so we got excited about it,” said Roddy when asked why he decided to join City Council.

Council members Jenny VanMatre and Steven Klinger were absent Monday night, and they were excused by City Council.

A press release from Mayor Mardie Milligan said, “in accordance with Section 2.8 of the City Charter, ‘if any member of the Council shall die, resign, or be disqualified, the remaining members of the Council shall, by the concurrence of at least four votes, choose a successor who shall serve during the remainder of the unexpired term.’”

During the interview with each of the four candidates interested in the seat, the release said a series of more than 20 questions were asked.

Those questions included, “What do you like most about Sidney, and what would you change if you could? Another question asked about the actions that should be taken to ensure the city has sufficient revenues to meet the needs of the residents. Still other questions queried the city’s role in economic development, public safety, and enforcing property maintenance codes. Following the interview process, council discussed the merits of each candidate, and selected Roddy to fill the vacancy.”

“Council was impressed with all of the applicants and the passion they exhibited for Sidney and its residents,” Milligan said in the release. “We are excited to welcome Scott Roddy to city council and believe he is an excellent representative for the third ward. His extensive experience in health and safety, education, and coaching will be an asset for the entire community. Council joins me in welcoming him and we look forward to working together for the benefit of all of the citizens in Sidney.”

“Roddy, a retired educator and coach of 32 years, and his wife Barb moved to Sidney in 1993 and are proud to call Sidney home,” the release said. “He served 18 years as chief of the Perry-Port-Salem Rescue district and as a national certified paramedic. Currently, Roddy is a state certified high school official for football, basketball and softball. He and his wife are proud parents and grandparents. They are active members of the First Church of the Nazarene, where Roddy serves on the board as the safety and security director.”

Roddy said in the release, “We have lived in Sidney almost 30 years and are proud to call Sidney home. I’m excited for a new chapter in my life by serving on Sidney City Council and continuing to help it develop.”

