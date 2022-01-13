125 Years

January 13, 1897

Shortly after 6:30 o’clock this morning the water back on the cooking range in the kitchen of the Wagner House burst and caused an explosion. Fire from the stove, which used soft coal, was thrown all over the kitchen and out into the dining room, a distance of 50 feet, burning table cloths and napkins and some carpet. Imprints of the stove lids were left in the ceiling. Fortunately, no one was near the stove at the time and there were no injuries.

———

Weber Hussey has taken the position of night clerk at the Wagner House.

100 Years

January 13, 1922

L.E. Marrs was elected president of the Shelby County Farm Bureau during the afternoon session held yesterday at the high school auditorium. Serving with him will be: L.D. Allen, president; W.M. Cory, secretary-treasurer; Mrs. D.L. Elsner, Mrs. H.O. Hagelberger, and Mrs. W.R. Joslin, members-at-large.

———

What gives promise of being the biggest affair of its kind ever attempted in this city, will be offered by the local post of the American Legion, when they present their Minstrel Jubilees at the Majestic theatre in February. Dr. R.W. Guthridge is general chairman for the funfest which will be staged by Charles C. Cleveland who has arranged a number of productions here.

———

The annual election of officers of the Sidney Knitting Mills Co. held yesterday resulted in the naming of E.E. Kah, president; George Benkert, Piqua, vice president; J.W. Simmons, secretary and treasurer and general manager; J.F. Phillippi, Dr. S.D. Trowbridge, M.M. Wagner, A.J. Hess, G.H. Dickas, and F.P. Thedieck, directors.

75 Years

January 13, 1947

J. Russell Smith, of Lancaster, O., will be the new managing director of the Sidney Civic Association, if the board of directors ratifies the recommendation of its selection committee, W.E. Whipp, president, said today. Smith, who would take over his new responsibilities Feb. 1, will succeed Harold Waller, who recently accepted a post with the Wagner Manufacturing Co.

———

William Milligan, of this city, a son of Mr. and Mrs. William F. Milligan, is one of three students at Hiram College selected to attend the school’s “Washington semester” program to be conducted at American University, Washington, D.C. He will spend four months studying international relations.

50 Years

January 13, 1972

Harry N. Faulkner, attorney and assistant city solicitor, announced today his candidacy for the Shelby County Prosecutor’s office subject to the May 2 Republican Party primary.

———

A 58-year old Anna farmer and Franklin township trustee, Louis Bertsch, said Tuesday he would be seeking a seat on the Shelby County Board of Commissioners subject to the May 2 Republican primary. Bertsch is the first Republican to announce his candidacy for the county board.

25 Years

January 13, 1997

CINCINNATI (AP) – Saying she was tired of fighting, Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Shott said she will sell her Chevrolet-Geo dealership after being accused of faking car sales.

GM has told the Ohio Motor Vehicle Dealers Board that Schott falsified 57 sales last year, sometimes storing the vehicles at her estate and selling them at auction months later.

In June, Schott surrendered day-to-day control of the Reds because of comments deemed insensitive to minorities and women. The punishment continues through the 1998 season.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_Logo-for-SDN.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org