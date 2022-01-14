Council OKs 1st step of city’s 2022 curb, gutter program

SIDNEY — Legislation was adopted by Sidney City Council Monday night to begin the city’s 2022 Curb & Gutter program.

A “resolution of necessity” was adopted to declare the repair/replacement necessary for certain curb and gutters in Sidney and requiring abutting property owners to repair or replace the same.

Jon Crusey, Public Works Director, told council the “resolution of necessity” is the first step of the 2021 curb and gutter program that will require property owners to make the repairs in front of and adjacent to their driveway.

The total estimated curb and gutter needing repaired or replaced is 9,972 of linear feet at an estimated cost of $398,880. This estimated 9,972 linear feet, Crusey said, includes approximately 1,779 linear feet, which is driveway or adjacent to the driveway and therefore the responsibility of approximately 72 property owners.

Vice Mayor Steve Wagner mentioned a question he received from a resident about wanting to be involved with their own sidewalk repairs. Crusey clarified that at this time, council was only considering curb and gutter repairs, not sidewalk repairs.

Council also adopted five other resolutions Monday, and they are:

• To authorize City Manger Andrew Bowsher to advertise for bids for various items and projects and services throughout 2022 in accordance with the city’s purchasing policy.

• To authorize Bowsher to enter into a Housing Revolving Loan Fund Administration Agreement with the Ohio Development Services Agency for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The purpose of the agreement is for Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) to maintain adequate program oversight and ensure that communities adhere to the terms of the agreement in conjunction with the administration of the program.

• To approve the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan. The plan would be used for all CDBG and HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) grants. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is the federal administrator for CDBG and HOME funds and requires each locality receiving these funds to have an Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan.

• To authorize the CDBG Targets of Opportunity grant application.

At the request of the Historic Sidney Theater, Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth said, the city of Sidney intends to apply to the ODOD for funding through the CDBG Targets of Opportunity grant.

The theater is proposing to undertake the replacement of the roof on their building at 120 W. Poplar St. The Targets of Opportunity grant is available for economic development and elimination of slum and blight projects. The grant is a 50:50 match, Dulworth said, which means that grant funds could match Sidney Historic Theater funds, dollar for dollar. An initial estimate of costs for full roof replacement is approximately $200,000. The theater will be providing an estimate of probable costs completed by an architect, which will further solidify the project costs. The grant request will be for a total of $100,000 – $125,000, depending on the final architect’s estimate.

• To approve a revocable license for front porch at 734 Foraker Ave. to allow Teresa Whittington to allow the construction of a 6-foot by 11-foot front porch in the right-of-way at the Foraker Avenue home. The porch would encroach into the right-of-way approximately 6-feet.The porch replaces a front porch deck that was previously removed. There are other residences in the immediate vicinity of this property that have front porches that encroach into the right of way further than what Ms. Whittington is requesting, Crusey noted.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.