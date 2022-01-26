125 Years

January 26, 1897

Dr. F.B. Van Nuys, specialist of New York City and formerly of Rush county, Indiana, has come to Sidney and decided to locate here. He has rented the Simmons property on East Poplar street and will have his office and residence there.

100 Years

January 26, 1922

Miss Emilie Benjamin, of Sidney, a graduate of Ohio State University, has been employed to teach English in the schools at Troy. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Benjamin, North Miami avenue.

———

The Rasor grocery on Michigan street has been purchased by B.C. McClure and his son-in-law, Holland Wheeler. They took possession yesterday. The new owners are planning to remodel the store in the spring.

75 Years

January 26, 1947

A concentrated recruiting drive, to begin Monday at the armory, was announced today by Capt. Clyde Millhoff, commanding officer of Co. K. Ohio State Guard, and Lt. Arthur Tremain, recruiting officer. It was noted that men in the state guard will not be compelled to join the national guard.

———

Formation of the Sidney-Lima-Delphos UE-CIO council and support of the international union’s demands for substantial wage increases were features of an organization meeting attended by locals of this area at the CIO headquarters in Sidney last evening. John Thomas, local business representative of the union, was chairman for the evening.

50 Years

January 26, 1972

Sen. Tennyson Guyer (R) Findlay, announced today his candidacy as Republican Representative to Congress from the Fourth Ohio District.

———

A strike by utility workers against the Dayton Power & Light Co. ended officially with the signing of an agreement at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Members of Local 175 of the Utility Workers of America, who have been on strike since Dec. 10, will return to work this week, a company spokesman said.

25 Years

January 26, 1997

Judi Overly, who helped launch the Family and Children First initiative in Shelby County, has accepted a new position with a commission formed by Ohio Gov. George Voinovich.

Overly starts Feb. 17 as program officer for the Governor’s Community Services Commission. The commission oversees AmeriCorps programs in Ohio.

———

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Tonya Harding is willing to cross the globe to get back into competitive skating.

Harding is barred from competing for the United States, so her agent says the two-time Olympian is willing to skate for another country, such as Norway.

In 1994, the U.S. Figure Skating Association banned Harding for life from amateur competition after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy in an attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

