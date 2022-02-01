Board of Elections receives certifications

COLUMBUS — Shelby County Board of Elections staff members, Director Pamela Kerrigan and Deputy Director Collin Claywell, were recently recognized at the Ohio Association of Election Officials Winter Conference for completion of REO classes and training.

REO is an acronym for Registered Election Official and signifies that an individual has completed a course of training in elections.

This course training is conducted by the OAEO in partnership with The Ohio State University, John Glenn College of Public Affairs, in Columbus, Ohio.

OAEO is an organization dedicated to the training and education of its members, thus ensuring fair and accurate elections for all Ohioans. The elections training course consists of classes that focus on voter registration, precinct election official recruiting and training management, ethics, data and partisan politics, audits and recounts, IT administration, chargebacks and local options as well as working with the media and other subject matters.

The Board of Elections Office is always looking for precinct election officials and other seasonal extra help. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the voting/election process and would like more information, please contact the Shelby County Board of Elections Office at 937-498-7209; email the office at shelby@ohiosos.gov or visit the office website at www.boe.ohio.gov/shelby