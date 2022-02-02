125 Years

February 2, 1897

Dr. J.P.D. John, former president of DePauw University, who will be deliver the dedication sermon at the M.E. Church tomorrow, will deliver a lecture at the church this evening, opening the dedication program. His subject this evening will be: “Did God Make Man or Did Man Make God.”

——-

The members of the Cynthian and Loramie Township Fox Drive Association will have a drive next Thursday. The lines will form at 9:30 a.m. and start at 10 o’clock.

——-

Two little girls, daughters of Andrew Shinn, who lives at the corner of Poplar street and Franklin avenue, and Joseph Sprowl, who lives on South West avenue, had a narrow escape from drowning late yesterday afternoon. On their wa home from school they stopped to play on the canal south of Court street and the ice broke and they fell into the water. They were rescued by A.R. Danford and Jasper Wade.

100 Years

February 2, 1922

E.S. Brautigam, Earl and Briscoe dealer, today enjoys the distinction of being Sidney’s oldest automobile dealer now handling the same make of car. For five years, Mr. Brautigam has been selling Briscoe cars on the same corner at West and Poplar streets. Last October, the Briscoe Motor Corp. changed its name to Earl Motor, Inc.

——-

“The place” was opened to the public this morning with a full line of soft drinks, hot lunches, and short orders at all hours. There is also a pool and billboard parlor and first class barber shop in connection. David Adams is the proprietor of “The Place,” located at the corner of West Poplar street and Walnut avenue.

——-

Noting the unsettled conditions prevailing at the present time, County Auditor W.A. Harmon advised the county commissioners to the effect that he does not feel this is a proper time to make a reappraisal of property in the county.

75 Years

February 2, 1947

The Ohio cold wave relaxed its grip slightly today – only to take a tighter hold as the weather bureau forecast another frigid blast for tomorrow. Although the local gas situation has improved, some as the result of the industrial and commercial curtailment, it still remains serious according to Dayton Power and light officials.

——-

One of the oldest of its kind in the United States, the Shelby County Deer Hunters Association held its 89th annual banquet last night at the Masonic temple with some 200 sportsmen in attendance. At last night’s session, 30 new members were admitted. H.H. Dearth is president of the group; Clevel Oakley, vice president; Cable Pepper, secretary, and Kenneth Graver, treasurer.

——-

Sidney will not have a municipal primary election in May as a result of no contests developing in either primary party. This became apparent with the passing of the filing deadline last evening. In the contest for Mayor, Democrat incumbent W.W. Wheeler will be opposed by Republican candidate Waldo A. Patton.

50 Years

February 2, 1972

A Fort Loramie senior, who last summer was an exchange student from Shelby County to South America, Saturday was named winner of the Junior Homemaker Contest in the Sidney District of the Dayton Power and Light Co.

She is Jeanne Wehrman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Wehrman, 41 Center St., Fort Loramie. The prize was $500 and she is now eligible to compete in the finals March 11 at the DP&L Service Building, Dayton.

——-

Michael Pulfer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Pulfer of R.R. 1, Jackson Center, has joined Cy Landy Advertising Agency, Cincinnati. A graduate of Ohio University, Athens, he formerly was business editor of the Lima News.

——-

Appointment of Charles Wilson, 35, as advertising manager of Linn’s Stamp News was announced today by J. Oliver Amos, publisher of the world’s largest philatelic weekly newspaper.

25 Years

February 2, 1997

Writing is an essential part of a student’s education. Students at Central Elementary School will be completing the entire writing process on Saturday during the annual Central Elementary Publishing Day. Participating students will be publishing their own books.

——-

PHOTO – Jane Kaufman of Sidney in her role as Mother Superior leads Mary Knapke, Beckie Given and Judy Boyd, all of Sidney, in a song from the play “Nunsense” to be presented this Friday and Saturday and Feb. 14 and 15 at the Cameo Theatre. They are members of the Sock and Buskin Community Theatre. The performances are part of the Gateway Arts Council’s Performing Arts Series.

——-

Charity League will sponsor its 10th anniversary Red Glove Revue in March.

The Musical variety show, staged by the Jerome H. Cargill Co. of New York, uses all local talent in singing numbers, dance routines and comedy sketches. All proceeds are used to purchase clothing, Christmas presents and needed items for needy children throughout Shelby County.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

