125 Years

February 3, 1897

At the meeting of the board of health last night, the committee appointed to procure a place for holding the meeting to organize a county board of health report the common pleas court room had been secured. On motion the entire membership of the board of health has selected a committee on reception to meet parties coming here to attend the meeting.

——-

Rev. J.J. Reller preached his farewell sermon at the St. Paul German Evangelical Lutheran Church Sunday and will leave for his old home at Crown Point, Ind., in a few days.

——-

The John Wagner Son’s Brewing Co. has been awarded damages in the amount of $2,000 from the Big Four railroad as a result of a fire that destroyed the firm’s ice house and contents on the east side of the river adjoining Tawawa pond. The fire in May 1896 was blamed on sparks from a locomotive. Ice destroyed was valued at $700 with $1,300 loss on the building.

100 Years

February 3, 1922

The building committee of the Elks Lodge was in Lima and Findla this week, inspecting the Elks homes in those two cities. The local lodge has been contemplating the construction of a new home for some time. Members of the committee, which expects to visit other cities, includes: Dr. William Shea, Charles M. Wyman, William Klipstine, Allen Maurer, and C.B. DeWeese.

——-

Members of the county board of health at their meeting last evening recommended that the Sidney Board of Education give consideration to the advisability of compulsory smallpox vaccination for all school children. The board also decided to ask various organizations of the city to appoint one individual to meet with the health commissioner once a month in an advisory capacity.

——-

The second band concert of the season to be given by the Sidney Municipal band will be presented next Wednesday evening in the Majestic theatre.

75 Years

February 3, 1947

A $16,143 total increase in appropriations for the coming school year was included when the annual operating budget of the Sidney Public schools was approved at the board of education meeting last evening. Appropriations for the new school year total $238,573 against an appropriation measure last year of $222,429. The appropriation for teacher’s salaries was increased from $120,300 to $145,000.

——-

With the first three places in the county league basketball standings already clinched by Botkins, Holy Angels and Houston, the league spotlight this week will shift Friday to Russia, where the Anna Rockets will battle Gene Kavenaugh’s warriors in a battle for fourth place. The two teams are presently tied with four wins and three losses.

——-

Formal installation of Rev. A.T. Gerhold as pastor at St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, it was announced following his presentation of his initial sermon at the church yesterday.

50 Years

February 3, 1972

NEW BREMEN – Bob Kuenning, Jr., has returned from a tour to 9Ussr) Russia, as his interim project. The tour began in Prague, Czechoslovakia, and included the cities of Riev, Moscow and South Main street.

——-

Sidney-Shelby County YMCA membership drive workers turned in 110 new memberships Tuesday night as they reached 58 percent of he campaign point goal.

Drive Chairman Griffis Jenkins urged workers to really “Climb every mountain,” the campaign theme to reach the 1972 goal.

25 Years

February 3, 1997

COLUMBUS – Spending on education and children will take up a big chunk of the two year $36.14 billion state operating budget Gov. George Voinovich proposed today. Spending on public safety and protection will grow nearly twice as fast.

“Education is our top priority and continues to enjoy a significant partnership between local communities and the state,” Voinovich said in a letter accompanying a budget summary.

——-

LAS VEGAS – In a city of glitz, he was the glitziest.

Liberace, a fixture on the Las Vegas Strip for four decades, will be remembered Tuesday at a special memorial service. The service will take place at the Liberace family mausoleum at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills, in Los Angeles. The public is invited.

The Pianist, who had a penchant for ostentatious costumes, died of AIDS on Feb. 4, 1987, at this Palm Springs, California, home.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

