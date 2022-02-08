Sidney Fire presents lifesaving award

SIDNEY — A man who helped save the life of a female by catching her when she jumped from a window, and attempted to save a trapped male’s life, during a blazing structure fire in November was honored with the Henry C. Yost Medal of Honor Monday night.

Sidney City Council and those in attendance gave Josh Wolaver a standing ovation as the award was presented near the beginning of the council meeting.

Sidney Deputy Fire Chief Dallas Davis, along with Fire Lt. Ryan Heitman and Sidney Police Sgt. Jeremy Lorenzo, presented Wolaver with the award for his actions when he “put himself at serious risk multiple times to save a life and to attempt to save another,” on Nov. 18, 2021, Davis said.

Sidney Fire and Police Departments responded to a structure fire on Nov. 18 at 1:09 p.m. at the intersection of Park Street and Second Avenue. The initial report, Davis said, stated a victim had jumped from a window and an adult male was still inside. It was later learned a female victim had jumped from the second story window and was caught by Wolaver.

Davis explained that Wolaver and a friend had been driving east on Park Street after eating lunch, and when they passed the Second Avenue and Park Street intersection, both men believed they heard screaming, but the windows were up and they were talking. After dropping his friend off, Wolaver had a “gut feeling” something was wrong and decided to drive back to the area, Davis said. While heading west on Park Street, he saw thick, black smoke coming from the residence and saw a female’s face sticking out of the window on the second story, north side, screaming for help. He positioned himself under the window and told her to jump. Davis said she refused to jump and stated her brother was inside with her. Rapidly deteriorating conditions in the room forced the female to jump to Wolaver. Davis told council Wolaver moved her across the street and out of danger’s way.

Wolaver then made entry into the heavily involved structure and was able to locate the stairs before the heat and smoke forced him out. Davis said Wolaver took a deep breath and again went back inside, found the stairs and made it half way up the stairs. Wolaver then experienced a “roll over,” as they call it in the fire industry, Davis said, and was forced out of the structure. Wolaver then attempted to kick in another exterior door, but the door was impassable.

Davis told council members and all present they “believe this speaks volumes about (Wolaver’s) character and courage” and was deserving of receiving the Henry C. Yost Medal of Honor.

Mayor Mardie Milligan thanked Wolaver very much for his service. Wolaver thanked all for the Medal of Honor.

Josh Wolaver, left, shakes the hand of Sidney Police Sgt. Jeremy Lorenzo, with Sidney Fire Fire Lt. Ryan Heitman next to him and Sidney Deputy Fire Chief Dallas Davis, right, after being presented with the Henry C. Yost Medal of Honor for his actions on Nov. 18, 2021. Wolaver was honored at Sidney City Council’s Monday night meeting for helping save a female’s life by catching her when she jumped from a window, and then attempting to save a trapped male’s life during, a blazing structure fire. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_Lifesaving-Award.jpg Josh Wolaver, left, shakes the hand of Sidney Police Sgt. Jeremy Lorenzo, with Sidney Fire Fire Lt. Ryan Heitman next to him and Sidney Deputy Fire Chief Dallas Davis, right, after being presented with the Henry C. Yost Medal of Honor for his actions on Nov. 18, 2021. Wolaver was honored at Sidney City Council’s Monday night meeting for helping save a female’s life by catching her when she jumped from a window, and then attempting to save a trapped male’s life during, a blazing structure fire. Courtesy photo