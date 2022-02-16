125 Years

February 16, 1897

The Shelby County Sunday School Convention met in the United Presbyterian Church this morning with but a small attendance. Dr. R. McCaslin, discussing “Our Community as a Mission Field,” said it is a “lamentable fact in Sidney that there are many young men and women who do not go to Sunday school.”

——-

Tony Friedman entertained about 18 of his young friends to a Valentine party at his home on South Miami avenue Saturday evening. Refreshments were served and a pleasant time was had by all.

——-

The Lena and Conover special district school house, known as the Heidelburg House was burned this morning. It was a four-room building and cost about $4,000. The cause of the fire is not known. There was an insurance on the building.

——-

It appears from Statistics that Chicago drank 3,400,000,000 barrels of beer last year, besides drinking quite a quantity of water.

100 Years

February 16, 1922

The extension of West Court street was discussed at some length by member of city council at their abbreviated meeting last evening. The improvement has been before the public for a number of years and has been referred to the service director to secure new estimates as to the probable cost.

——-

The assembly room of the court house was crowed to capacity this morning for the meeting addressed by “Jeff” Davis, known as the king of the hoboes. The meeting was called by the striking cigar workers of the Deisel-Wemmer plant and the talk, which lasted over an hour, was enthusiastically cheered throughout. There were no changes in the strike conditions at the local plant announced today.

——-

The owner of the car that was destroyed by fire northwest of Sidney Saturday on the St. Marys pike has been located. He is Arnold Fisher, of Ridgeville, Ind. He reported the car was stolen from his garage several days ago.

75 Years

February 16, 1947

Bids for parking meters for the city were opened at noon today in the office Service Director E.D. Aneshansley with six firms submitting prices, ranging from $79.50 to $61 per meter. A decision on the successful bid will probably be announced Monday, according to Aneshansley. The meters will permit two-hour parking.

——-

The recent natural gas shortage in Sidney and throughout the entire Midwest can be attributed in inadequate national transmission facilities, according to a statement issued today by K.C. Long, president and general manager of the Dayton Power and Light Co. Long indicated little hope for improvement during next winter could be offered.

——-

In the first initiation ritual to be exemplified by the local group, twelve candidates will be introduced into the Rainbow Girls at their meeting next week. Included in the group are: Anne Stump, Joan Quellhorst, Besse May Hogan, Joie Hamilton, Laura Lee Protsman, Joan Knasel, Martha Snyder, Martha Foster, Anita, Mann, Belva June Haines, Maxine Mechstroth, and Beatrice Roth.

50 Years

February 16, 1972

The Shelby County Ministerial Association, an organization composed of most of the county’s clergy, has inaugurated a chaplain program at Wilson Memorial Hospital.

The new service, which is headed by the Rev. Albert Schetter, assistant pastor at Holy Angels Church in Sidney, began Monday.

——-

Glenn Smith set the maples smoldering with a 233-627 as he paced Gilardi’s Pizza to a 6-2 win over United Telephone No. 2 in the Holiday Buckeye League on Tuesday evening.

——-

Girls between the ages of 11 and 18 are eligible to join the Girl Guards at the Salvation Army which is beginning a varied program this month to continue through March.

Leader is Mrs. Janet Dalrymple who will assisted by members of the Salvation Army Auxiliary.

25 Years

February 16, 1997

VERSAILLES – Towne and Country Players have announced production dates for “Don’t Rock the Boat,” a comedy written by Tim Kelly and directed by Bud Breeding.

The play takes place aboard the U.S.S. Vengeance, a gunboat that has been converted to a cruise ship. The crew and passengers are a bit of beat, as is everything else connected with the ship.

———

A Sidney man graduated this week from the U.S. Border Patrol Academy in Charleston, SC.

Shawn M. Wilson, 24, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Wilson, 843 E. Court St., was a member of the 322 nd session of the Border Patrol Academy. He completed training in immigration laws, constitutional law, Spanish language, court procedures, physical training, and other courses involving the duties of Border Patrol officers.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

