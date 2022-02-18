125 Years

February 18, 1897

A Lima special to the Cincinnati “Enquirer” this morning tells of a woman and child being caught on the river bridge just south of Sidney by a “wild train” yesterday evening. The report was painted in glowing colors but no one has been found that will vouch for the truth. It is no doubt another of those made-up stories which have their origin in the mind of a Lima correspondent to the city papers.

——-

The A.R. Wagner Tool Works which has been closed down for inventory has again resumed work and we are informed is now working 15 hours a day to catch up with the orders.

——-

The pikes and mud roads in the county are reported to be in a terrible condition and the hauling of heavy logs thereon has been temporarily prohibited.

100 Years

February 18, 1922

E. H. Burt, 38, who is walking from Macon, Ga., to Toledo, where he has been offered a position, called at the News office early this morning after spending the night at the “hobo palace” conducted under the direction of Chief of Police O’Leary in the rooms back of the city hospital. Burt said that 38 other “knights of the road,” spent the night at the same place, adding that they seemed to “be a pretty good bunch of fellows.”

——-

The board of trustees of Pearl Cemetery, in Franklin township, are seeking a superintendent for the cemetery. The board will accept bids for the post until Mar. 1. The bidder should state the amount he expects to receive per month for his services.

——-

George M. Cohan’s musical comedy success “Mary” delighted local theatre goers last night when it was presented at the Majestic theatre. A large audience was on hand for the typical Cohan production.

75 Years

February 18, 1947

Installation of parking meters on the four outside blocks of the public square will begin within 30 to 45 days, following action taken last night by city council in accepting the bid of Karpark Corp. of Cincinnati, for installation of parking meters at $79.80 each. A total of 128 meters will be required. They are being installed in a nine-month trial period.

——-

Petitions requesting that a referendum be held on the interim zoning ordinance at the next regular election were filed this morning with City Auditor O.S. Kenney by Harry Oldham, chairman of the committee opposing the ordinance. The printed petition bears the names of 611 voters. Members of the committee

designated on the petitions as authorized persons, in addition to the chairman include: Robert Oldham, E.J. Griffis, C.C. Dormire, J.A. Shine and W.A. Patton.

——-

The Jackson Center branch library has been moved to the elementary school building in the village, where it will be operated temporarily until a new downtown location is secured. The library had been located in a room at the Jackson Center hotel.

50 Years

February 18, 1972

Ben Wortman, Sidney District Manager of the United Telephone Company, was elected president of the Shelby County United Fund for 1972 when the 15th annual dinner meeting was held Thursday evening at the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church in Sidney.

25 Years

February 18, 1997

Students at Sidney, Botkins, Anna, and Jackson Center high school next school year can get specialized, computer training leading towards an associate’s degree.

Eventually, there may even be some computer courses at Sidney and Botkins schools at night for adults. The adult courses would only start after school officials get new tech-prep programs running smoothly for students.

——-

PHOTO – Piano and computers are two of Dom Skrisovsky’s interests. He shares those interests with Richard Oldiges of Minster, his host father during his visit to the United States as a foreign exchange student. A native of Czech Republic, a country in central Europe, Skrisovsky is an honor roll student and a member of the band at Minster High School.

——-

MCCARTYVILLE – Closer monitoring of the level of Lake Loramie is the key to dealing with storm water drainage problems in the Loramie watershed, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers official told the fourth annual meeting of the Loramie Watershed Association recently.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_Logo-for-SDN-13.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org