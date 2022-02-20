Shelby Transport building burns

Firefighters from around Shelby County battle a large Shelby Transport Inc. building fire on the 14000 block of State Route 65 just south of Jackson Center around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The large structure appeared to be a total loss.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

