ZBA OKs 2 conditional use permit requests

SIDNEY — The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals approved two conditional use permit requests during its Tuesday meeting.

The first request OK’d by the board was that of Chip Wells, on behalf of SHAJARA 3 LLC, for construction of a self-service storage facility at 2681 Wapakoneta Ave. The property is in the CC corridor commerce zone (previously known as the B-2, community business district).

Barbara Dulworth, community development director, told board members a site plan for a self-storage facility is currently being reviewed by city staff. Because the development plan and application for permits were submitted on Jan. 26, 2022, prior to the effective date of the newly adopted zoning code, she said this development will be reviewed and regulated under the previous regulations of the zoning code that was in effect at the time of application.

The development proposes construction of four self-storage buildings with a cumulative total of 22,800 square feet. The code requires the board must approve plans for exterior signage and lighting. City staff reviewed the lighting plan and was satisfied the proposed lighting will provide adequate security without causing excessive light or glare on adjacent properties, Dulworth said.

Also, the stormwater management and erosion control plan must be approved by the board, as well. A detention basin is included on the south-east corner of the property. Dulworth said stormwater detention and drainage plans are being reviewed by the city’s contract engineer and will be required to conform to city standards.

She added that because this property is adjacent to residential property to the west, a buffer and transition plan is required. The proposed buffer is a 6-foot-solid masonry wall and should adequately buffer the residences from the commercial use. The buffer and transition plan was scheduled for the Sidney Planning Commission to review at its February meeting later Tuesday evening.

City staff recommended the board approve the request; the board agreed and unanimously voted to approve the permit.

The other conditional use permit request OK’d by the board Tuesday was that of Jeff Puthoff, on behalf of Edge Properties, for expansion of an off-street parking facility for a use not located on the same lot to add 19 parking spaces.

Off-site parking is a conditionally permitted use in the B-1 district. The parking facility property is located southwest of the intersection of Hoewisher Road and Broadway Avenue.

Dulworth noted that because the development plan and application for permits were submitted on Jan. 31, 2022, also prior to the effective date of the newly adopted zoning code, this development will also be reviewed under the previous zoning code, which was in effect at the time of application.

Choice One Engineering, she said, uses the existing off-street parking facility for employees and visitors of the business office, located on the northwest corner of Hoewisher Road and Broadway Avenue, directly to the north across Hoewisher Road.

A condition of the zoning code is the requirement internal traffic and design plan must be approved by the board. Dulworth said the expansion is a simple design and has adequately sized parking spaces, drive aisles and turn-around space to provide for the safety of the users. The parking facility meets the off-street parking requirements of the zoning code.

She noted that because the parking facility is adjacent to a residential zone, a buffer and transition plan was approved by the Planning Commission when the parking facility was originally permitted in 2008. The expansion does not impact the buffer, which is a green space that extends 315 feet west to the nearest residential use. The directly adjacent property is owned by AES Ohio, and is used for the provision of public utilities. AES Ohio affirmed their consent for the expansion, Dulworth added.

When brought forth for a vote, the board approved the request after Dulworth said the parking facility is an appropriate use for the site. The site is positioned to provide minimal disturbance to surrounding residential properties, she said when making city staff’s recommendation.