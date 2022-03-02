125 Years

March 2, 1897

Piqua people in the neighborhood of the linseed oil mill, recently destroyed by fire, are enjoying a new drink. The large amount of water thrown on the burning malt in the building has gotten into the wells in the neighborhood and a Piqua paper reports the water tastes like stale beer.

By an act of the state legislature, which became effective on Monday, the county infirmary directors are no longer authorized to appropriate county funds for the relief of the poor outside the walls of the county infirmary; consequently the needy ones will hereafter be compelled to either become inmates of the county institution or seek aid from the city or township trustees.

100 Years

March 2, 1922

The Majestic Shoe Store will opened Saturday by William Crusey and Son. The store is located in the Majestic Theater building and is being arranged to be one of the most up-to-date in the city. The elder Mr. Crusey has been engaged in the shoe business for some 33 years.

There will be no triangular debate between the high schools of Urbana, Bellefontaine, and Sidney this year. A lack of interest in the various schools is given as the cause for dropping the program. The

debate between the three schools had been an annual event for several years.

General Pershing conferred with the President at the White House today urging him to prevent Congress from carrying out the announced intention of cutting the regular army to 115,000 men.

75 Years

March 2, 1947

The price of milk in Sidney has been reduced to 18 cents per quart, effective today, according to an announcement by the milk distributors of the city. This is the second one-cent reduction in the price of milk since the first of the year.

Abandonment of the name “Sidney Specialty Shop” and a change in location at the rear of 117 East Court Street, was announced today by George Billing and Robert Theurer, owners and operators of the wholesale grocery business. It will be known in the future as Billing and Theurer and will be located at the rear of the Dormire Body Shop, South Franklin Avenue. The move was made because of the need for larger quarters.

50 Years

March 2, 1972

The Shelby County Board of Elections reorganized Wednesday night without any change in officers or procedures.

Wilmer Francis of Russia was re-elected chairman of the board. Jeanice Bernard of 107 Overland Drive, Sidney, will be the director, and Shyla Goffena, 310 South Miami Avenue, will act as deputy director.

TAMPA, Fla. – Outfielder Bernie Carbo came to terms with the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, reducing the number of holdouts on the team to three. Still unsigned are outfielder Hal McRae, infielder Dave Concepcion and pitcher Clay Carroll.

25 Years

March 2, 1997

Glen Francis, President of Francis Furniture told Marlene Bowman about the innovations in Serta mattresses along with Serta Account Manager Frank Swanek in the new 1,200-square foot gallery. Francis said the new gallery doubles the assortment which had before been displayed throughout the store. Francis Furniture has carried Serta mattresses for more than 54 years.

Lottery winner Terri DeTano, who won $50,000 during the past weekend on the Ohio Lottery’s “Cash Explosion” television show, arrived at work to discover her face plastered on several items, including copies of dollar bills and magazine covers, throughout her office at Wilson Memorial Hospital. She announced no plans for the use of the money.

The Sidney Yellow Jackets will have two representatives to the State Wrestling Meet this week as both Kent Witt and Ryan Wheeler were able to qualify by finishing fourth, in the Division I District here on Saturday. Coach Jim McCracken has been successful in this area for many years.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

