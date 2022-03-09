125 Years

March 9, 1897

At the meeting of council last night, R.O. Bingham, of the board of waterworks trustees, reported the county commissioners desire to have the trustees furnish water for the children’s home. He said the commissioners have agreed to put in the necessary pipes from the foot of Miami Avenue, and have also agreed to put in the necessary mains on South Miami Avenue and allow the trustees to pay for that expense in water. Council granted the request to make a contract with the commissioners.

The water in the canal is almost out on account of a break in the main canal about a mile and a half south of Newport.

100 Years

March 9, 1922

The new white way system which is being installed around the public square by the Lammers Electric Co. will be ready for illumination Saturday evening. Sixteen light posts have been installed, four on each side of the square.

——-

The county commissioners today authorized the Steffen Guide Co., of Columbus, to erect guideposts at the intersection of all roads in Shelby County. The posts are to be of iron and set in concrete.

75 Years

March 9, 1947

Work is well underway in the annual tuberculosis patch test program in the city and county schools, according to an announcement from the county health department. The test is free to all children in the first, and ninth through 12 grades in the city and county schools.

——-

Three of Sidney’s four bakeries announced one cent increases in the price of bread, effective today. They noted that the increases result from higher cost of flour and other ingredients and shipments of wheat abroad. Increases announced included, Yeager’s, 11 cents; Sexauer’s, 5 cents; Quality Bakery, 13 cents; the prices varying with the size of loaves. New System had made no decision as of this morning.

——-

Automobile license tags will go on sale tomorrow at six places in Shelby County. Two plates are being issued auto owners this year for the first time in several years. The new tags are green with white numerals.

50 Years

March 9, 1972

March 9 marks the thirty-fifth anniversary of the Anna earthquake. The March 9 quake came one week after the initial tremor which rumbled through Anna on March 2, 1937, at 9:45 a.m. People streamed into the streets, most heading for the school concerned for the safety of their children. The teachers, however, had the situation under control, and the 350 badly frightened but uninjured children scrambled through the falling plaster and dust and out the doors.

25 Years

March 9, 1997

Shelby County League Player of the Year Nathan Barhorst of Anna sliced to the basket Friday night in district championship action against Middletown Fenwick. Anna won 64-51 to advance to the regional tournament for the second year in a row.

——-

Brad Martin, 12 and a sixth grader at Northwood School, shoots around at his Sidney home, demonstrating the form that he used to win $1,000 in a “Hot-Shot” free throw contest at the University of Tennessee on Feb. 15th. The contest took place at halftime of the Tennessee-Mississippi State game and was for youngsters 10 to 14 years old.

——-

Kenny Rogers has more than a honeymoon planned after his fifth wedding. A new album is on the way. The 58-year old singer has planned a June 1 wedding at his Athens, Ga., ranch with production assistant Wanda Miller. They met in 1993 while she was working at an Atlanta restaurant.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

