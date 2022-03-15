125 Years

March 15, 1897

The Sidney Mandolin and Glee Club will give an entertainment at Palestine on Wednesday evening and another at Port Jefferson on Thursday evening. Members of the musical group are: Harry Rebstock, Victor Dill, Ed Nicholson, Ralph Staley, Walter Calland, Ralph Kah, Karl Young, Joseph Brandt, Charles Royon, Eayre Flinn, Frank Hussey, and Robert Van de Grift. Knauer brothers will assist at the two entertainments.

100 Years

March 15, 1922

Council at its regular session last evening passed an ordinance fixing the speed of railroad trains running through the city at 15 miles per hour. Another ordinance approved regulates the time for operation of gates at railroad crossings, establishing the hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Council also appropriated $300 for the preparation of a re-estimate of the cost of extending Court Street under the B. and O. Railroad.

—————

About 40 persons were present for the meeting held in the American Legion rooms in the Citizens Bank building last evening for the purpose of discussing the unemployment situation in Sidney. It was decided to establish an employment bureau and plans were made to have it open next Monday in the Legion rooms.

75 Years

March 15, 1947

Residents of Russia and all of Loramie Township today have a new means of fire protection, following the organization of a Russia volunteer fire department, and the acquisition of a fire truck equipped with a pump and booster tank.

—————

Botkins is to have a frozen food locker plant owned and operated by Lloyd L. Gerber of Botkins. The plant has been erected by Gerber at the north edge of the village on the east side of Route 25. The plant has been equipped with 500 lockers.

50 Years

March 15, 1972

BOTKINS – A Botkins landmark, an elevator owned by the Botkins Grain and Feed Co., is being razed and will not be replaced. The building, originally erected in the 1890s was first owned by Elmer Sheets, who was a widely-known Botkins area farmer and businessman.

—————

William Tenney, 23, of Troy, will be named to an anticipated vacancy on the Sidney Police Department, Chief Jack L. Wilson said today. Police Sgt. Orville Wiley, a veteran of more than 28 years on the force, is expected to retire in April.

25 Years

March 15, 1997

The Lehman Catholic High School Foundation Trustees recently re-elected three trustees to fill terms of three years each and re-elected officers for the year. All current officers were re-elected for the year. Serving one-year terms are: Sidney attorney John Garmhausen as president, area McDonald’s owner-operator Benjamin Scott as vice president; Piqua attorney Paul Gutmann as secretary; and Bank One Sidney President John Hoying as treasurer. Re-elected to serve three-year terms as trustee were: Proto-Plastics President Thomas Gagnon, Piqua surgeon Rowan R. Nichol, and Scott.

—————

Houston High School students rehearse a scene from “Phantom of the Soap Opera,” to be staged at the school. Teddy Burnett, played by Justin Thompson, lies dead, while Regina Brooks, played by Linda Yaney, reacts with shock. Detective Wright, portrayed by Rob Weidner, takes notes at the murder scene. Looming in the background is the Phantom. Just who is he, anyway?

—————

Pam Carter assisted one of her students in accounting class at Russia High School. In February, the local teacher was named Outstanding Young Educator, an award presented by the Ohio Junior Chamber of Commerce.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

