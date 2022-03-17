125 Years

March 17, 1897

A meeting of the women of the Democratic Party in the Sidney Special School District was held in the assembly room of the court house yesterday afternoon for the purpose of selecting a candidate for member of the school board, Mrs. E.L. Hoskins was nominated and elected and her name was sent to the supervisor of the Democratic primary election. She declined to be a candidate and refused to allow her name to be put on the ticket.

100 Years

March 17, 1922

Mayor Trout today issued a warning that the fast driving of automobiles about the city in the future must be stopped. He has instructed the police officials that the ordinances governing speed are to be strictly enforced.

Members of the Minster Farmers Exchange Company at their annual stockholders meeting adopted resolutions favoring light wines and beers as a means to restore agriculture and industry.

75 Years

March 17, 1947

The flu epidemic continues to cause plenty of problems in this immediate area, especially for schools. At Russia, the schools were closed with four of the 10 teachers down with the flu. At Sidney High School the musical production scheduled for this weekend has been postponed at least one week. Anna Village School reported absenteeism dropping from 25 to 21 percent.

50 Years

March 17, 1972

Lester F. Curtner, III, Shelby County Adult Probation Officer, Common Pleas Court Bailiff and Director of the Bureau of Support for the past year, has resigned his position with the county. Curtner said he has secured other employment, but declined to disclose his new employer because of the nature of the work involved.

A Shelby County farmer won the top quality award for milk production at the annual meeting of the Miami Valley Milk Producers Association meeting held Wednesday at Hara Arena, Dayton. Top quality award winner was Fred C. Kohler, of Botkins. He farms 100 acres and milks 37 Holsteins at his Botkins Road farm.

Robert Burns, Sidney Postmaster, has been named Cancer Crusade Chairman by Shelby County’s Cancer Society President Fred Linker. Burns said Joseph Cook has agreed to serve as special gifts chairman, and Raymond Schaub will serve as organization’s chairman.

25 Years

March 17, 1997

Shelby County historian Rich Wallace and Helen Gilmore of the Rossville Museum in Piqua, met with sixth grade language arts students on Wednesday. They discussed the Rumley settlement in Shelby County and the Carthagena settlement in Mercer County. Gilmore is a descendent of Randolph slaves who came here.

The team champion in the recent Shelby County Men’s Bowling Association Tournament was The Jungle. The members included Scott Barhorst, Howie Kerentsew, Dan Snider, Steve Kueterman and Chris Joyce. The Shelby County Men’s Bowling Association Tournament was held recently and these three were winners: Dan Swiger, all events winner, and Clint Limbert and Keith Wagner, doubles champions.

Two creatures drag away a girl in a scene from “Nightmare High School”.” The Jackson Center High School Drama Club will present the comedy-suspense play. Playing the ape in this scene is Jared Wildermuth, 17. The girl is Shannon Taglieber. The monster is played by Cory Burch, 16.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

