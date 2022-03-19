125 Years

March 19, 1897

The first convention of the Knights of Pythias of the Fourth Congressional District is being held in this city today. There are over 200 visiting knights present and many more are expected this afternoon and evening.

—————-

George E. Spears, champion pool shot and billiard expert, and Lottie Spears, champion woman pool player of the world, will give an exhibition at Bush’s Place, the Excelsior Club, tonight.

—————

The Sidney Mandolin Club gave an entertainment last evening at Tawawa and considering the stormy weather met with good success.

100 Years

March 19, 1922

As the baseball season approaches and surrounding teams are getting ready for action, it seems that Sidney is not going to be represented by a high grade team at home this season. No arrangements have yet been made for a baseball ground and from the present outlook it is doubtful anything can be done unless a park can be purchased.

—————

A “Sidney” dinner party was held Wednesday evening in the Hepburn Hall dining room at Miami University, Oxford. Those who enjoyed the party were: Misses Beulah Young, Martha Ellen Swain, Hazel Moser, Mary and Dorothy Loundeback, Lulu Chambers, Hazen Bowen, Mary Gastineau, Carolyn Nutt, Kathryn Trimpe, and Zelma Sargeant.

75 Years

March 19, 1947

New Knoxville’s chances in the state basketball tournament were darkened today with the announcement that five of the first string Rangers are down with the flu.

50 Years

March 19, 1972

“I have miles to go before I sleep,” a line from a poem by Robert Frost, expresses the philosophy of Clarence Raterman. He is retiring this year after 45 years of teaching and 44 of it in the same school district.

—————

Gary L. Deal, a Shelby County sheriff’s deputy, will take over Monday as Common Pleas Court’s Adult Probation Officer, Investigator for the Bureau of Support and Criminal Court Bailiff. Deal, 31, replaces Les Curtner, who resigned the county position on Tuesday.

25 Years

March 19, 1997

Practice makes perfect as Laura Glazier and Brandi Geuy prepared for the first Christian Pianofest held Sunday afternoon at the Dorothy Love Retirement Community. Nineteen youths performed.

—————

Kim DeLoye, Veterans Services Clerk, placed an American flag beside tablets listing Shelby County Civil War dead in the new Veterans Services conference room. The agency began moving Tuesday into its new headquarters on the Monumental Building first floor.

—————

WASHINGTON (AP) – The maker of Chesterfield cigarettes will settle 22 state lawsuits by announcing agreement this afternoon to put warning labels on cigarette packs that smoking is addictive and causes cancer, state law enforcement officials said. The Liggett Group Inc., smallest of the major U.S. tobacco companies, also plans to cooperate with the states in similar lawsuits against other companies.

—————

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) – “What’s a cheeseburger in paradise worth?” A jury may have to decide. Jimmy Buffett has sued a Maui island restaurant named Cheeseburger in Paradise, claiming it stole the title from his whimsical 1978 ode to the sandwich. The restaurateurs are not biting, saying the restaurant opened years before Buffett was granted his trademark for the song, so the singer-songwriter lost his chance to challenge the name.

