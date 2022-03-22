125 Years

March 22, 1897

The residence of William Goode, at Houston, was entirely destroyed by fire yesterday afternoon. Goode and his family left home shortly after noon to spend the afternoon with relatives south of town. Most of the household goods were saved. The cause of the fire was a defective flue.

—————

The suit brought by the village of Sidney against five property owners to condemn property for the purpose of widening West Lane Street, was being heard today before a jury in Probate Judge Staley’s Court. The proposal involves that section of Oak Avenue south from Michigan Street to the Big Four Railroad.

100 Years

March 22, 1922

Friday will mark the close of the basketball season for Sidney High when they play a return game with the University of Dayton Preps. This will be the last time to see Crusey, Miller, Potter, Runkle, and Clor McVay in action as they leave Sidney High this year.

—————

As a preliminary to the basketball game tomorrow night the ladies team of the gym will play the high school girls. Members of the Y.M.C.A. team are: Kathleen Schaub, center; Mary Wilder, running center; Alice Bush and Elsie Rendeln, forwards; Mrs. John Kiser and Mrs. Ernest Young, guards.

—————

C.M. Fogt announced today that he will be a candidate for county auditor, subject to the decision of the Democratic primary election in August. Mr. Fogt is presently serving as deputy county auditor and is familiar with the perplexing duties of that office.

75 Years

March 22, 1947

Louis Warbington who has been supervisor of field services and education for the Ohio Farm Bureau, has been granted a year’s leave of absence from that organization. He is planning to spend considerable time of that year in Europe doing extensive traveling and working in European countries under the auspices of the United States State Department.

—————

Fifteen senior students at Sidney High School are anxiously awaiting word whether their group will be recognized as a chapter of Masque and Gavel, a national speech organization. The group includes: George Long, Nancy Foster, Bob Casper, Lee Kaufman, Eleanor Aschenbach, Rolland Swonger, Bob Dormire, Betty Jo Crusey, Marilyn Beck, Carlene Miller, Mary Ann Benjamin, Bob Althoff, Phyllis Bender, Delores Taylor, and Herb Bowman.

50 Years

March 22, 1972

Randy McCracken, a 1971 Sidney High School graduate and a freshman at Urbana College, was recently named to the list of “Outstanding College Athletes of America.”

McCracken, son of Mr. and Mrs. James McCracken, R.R. 2, Piqua, is carrying a 3.5 average in his academic work.

—————

FORT LORAMIE – The Fort Loramie Racing Club has built a new Chevelle race car for the 1972 season. The natty machine has a Bobby Allison chasis and the engine was built by Tom Gaier, chief mechanic. He was assisted by other members of the club.

25 Years

March 22, 1997

Chief Gene Drees of the Botkins Police Department and Thomas Schleuter of Wapak had a bit of a dust up which may result in the filing of charge. Drees is alleging Schlueter pulled in beside him in his truck at a high rate of speed. He began yelling at the Chief about a water runoff problem in the village. Drees says he slammed the door of the cruiser shut, catching Drees’ left thumb in the door.

There are drainage problem at the Shelby County Animal shelter on Clem road. The commissioners met with Jerry Kingseed of Slagle Mechanical, he was asked to prepare a cost estimate to cut up the floor of the building to determine the cause of the water problem.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

