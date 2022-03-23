Traffic stop yeilds drug bust on I-75

BOTKINS — One and a half pounds of raw marijuana, prepackaged edibles and cash were seized by deputies of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop Thursday on Interstate 75 near mile marker 103.

According to a press release from Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, Deputy Frank Bleigh and K9 partner Bandit were on stationary patrol on I-75 near the 103 mile marker on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 4:55 p.m. observed a southbound vehicle with an equipment violation. Bleigh initiated a traffic stop on a black, four-door Chevy licensed out of Ohio.

Upon contact with the vehicle’s occupant, Deputy Bleigh noted a strong odor of raw marijuana emanating out of the car and observed paraphernalia in plain sight. The driver, Tyler J. Reynolds, 21, of Toledo, who was reportedly not a medical marijuana patient, admitted to possessing a small amount of marijuana. A brief search of the vehicle revealed two packaged bags of raw marijuana weighing about 1 1/2 pounds along with six packs of prepackaged edibles.

Reynolds was warned for the equipment violation.

The marijuana products were seized along with cash believed to be from criminal proceeds of drug trafficking.

Charges are pending.