County Wide Historical Alliance offers barn calendar, note cards

SIDNEY — The County Wide Historical Alliance along with the help of artist and author Robert Kroeger of Cincinnati bring you the 2023 Historic Shelby County Barn Calendar.

Organizers have chosen 14 Shelby County barns that were painted by Kroeger. The history of each barn will be featured in the calendar. Since the paintings were so beautiful, they have also decided to create a set of 14 note cards. From March 1 until April 27, 2022, they will be taking presale orders. During this time period they will be offering the note cards and calendars for the special price of $10 each. After April 27, both the calendar and set of note cards will be sold for $15 each.

Kroeger will be at the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center Wednesday evening, April 27, for a painting demonstration similar to the one he did last April. All 14 paintings that he created for the calendar will be on display and visitors will be able to vote on their favorite painting for $1 per vote. These paintings will travel to each community during the summer festivals. They will be auctioned off online by Troy Kies during the week of the Shelby County Fair.

To preorder a calendar and note cards, contact the Shelby County Historical Society. The calendar and cards will be available on April 27, 2022, during the demonstration.