Sidney Police promotes Brown, Jameson

SIDNEY — Two members of the Sidney Police Department promoted to sergeant and captain were presented to the Sidney City Council during its Monday evening meeting.

Ethan Brown was selected to be department’s next sergeant, up from the position of officer, and Robert Jameson is now a Sidney Police captain, promoted from sergeant.

Police Chief Will Balling told all gathered in Council’s Chambers, including the men’s family, numerous members of the Sidney Police Department and other city staff and guests, the police department recently had to fill two open supervisory positions due to the retirement of Captain Mike Rosengarten. This provided an opportunity to promote a sergeant to the administrative captain position and then an officer to fill that open sergeant position.

Brown, who was the first of the two introduced to council, was hired by the city of Sidney in 2012. During his career, Balling said he has performed as an evidence tech, bike patrol officer, tactical response team member, field training officer and member of the crisis intervention team. His immediate past position was one of the city’s drug detectives. Brown won the Officer of the Year award in 2018 and has received other commendations during his time with the department, Balling said.

“Sgt. Brown has the drive to succeed and is willing to work to make improvements not only for himself but also for others,” Balling said

Brown has earned a bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green University in criminal justice. He is also currently working on his master’s degree, specializing in public administration from Liberty University. Brown also serves the country as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserves.

“Sgt. Brown has also shown himself as a leader within the department and has taken on tasks to help others and the department,” Balling said before explaining a situation when Brown was competing for a position at the department, but helped and encourage others to finish their physical fitness test run after he completed his own run.

“He identified the importance and difficulty of writing grants and asked to be involved,” Balling continued. “This was outside of his normal scope of duties, but he was willing to step up and learn how to apply and manage grants successfully. He has obtained two grants for the city of Sidney, which have provided electronic recording equipment for the department and safety equipment for the tactical response team. There is no doubt that he will continue to influence and impact others within the department.”

Balling then moved on to speak about Jameson, who was hired in 1997, and promoted to sergeant in 2007. During his career, Balling said he has performed as an evidence technician, accident reconstructionist, drone coordinator, property room manager, forensic computer/cell phone examiner, bike patrol, honor guard, and on the tactical response team. His immediate past position was as the special assignment sergeant.

Jameson has received a lifesaving award and other commendations during his time with the department.

Balling noted Jameson has expressed interest in learning all aspects of the administrative captain’s roles and responsibilities. One of the primary roles is to lead and manage the communications center. His first assignment will be to learn how to dispatch and help discover what his personnel will need from him as their supervisor.

“This is a critical unit,” Balling said, “and I commend him for his willingness and ability to understand the importance of knowing how to dispatch. He continued to stress the importance of communication and cooperation as two of his keys to being a good leader for them. I know that he will be able to work with all of his staff to make positive improvements within our organization.”

Both of the men presented Monday night embody the police department’s vision statement, Balling said. “It is the vision of the Sidney Police Department to exceed the expectations of our community, to adapt to the ever changing challenges, and to provide the highest level of service and protection to our officers. Captain Jameson and Sergeant Brown will strive not only to meet our vision, but they will exceed it.”

Upon being presented to council, Brown and Jameson received a round of applause and congratulations from both Balling and Mayor Mardie Milligan for their service and hard work. Both men briefly spoke to thank the city for the opportunity and their families and others for the support.

Newly promoted Sidney Police Sgt. Ethan Brown, left, looks on as newly promoted Capt. Robert Jameson, center, speaks to Police Chief Will Balling, right, after his promotion, up from sergeant, was presented before the Sidney City Council Monday night, March 28. Brown was promoted from officer to sergeant and was also presented to council members. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_promotions.jpg Newly promoted Sidney Police Sgt. Ethan Brown, left, looks on as newly promoted Capt. Robert Jameson, center, speaks to Police Chief Will Balling, right, after his promotion, up from sergeant, was presented before the Sidney City Council Monday night, March 28. Brown was promoted from officer to sergeant and was also presented to council members. Sheryl Roadcap | Sidney Daily News