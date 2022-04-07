3 Dayton women arrested after St. Marys pursuit

BOTKINS — Anna Police, Botkins Police and deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a pursuit that ended just north of Sidney with the arrest of three Dayton women Wednesday evening.

St. Marys Police responded to the Bath and Body Works on a report of a theft of over $1,000, on Wednesday, April 6, at 7:07 p.m., according to a press release from the St. Marys Police Department. Officers ultimately found the suspects in the Kroger parking lot and attempted to stop the vehicle they were driving, the release said. The vehicle fled and officers pursued it eastbound on state Route 33, and then southbound on Interstate 75. Stop sticks were successfully deployed north of Sidney and the vehicle came to a stop.

Officers found in excess of $10,000 worth of suspected stolen goods in the vehicle.

Dakota M. Williams, 19, is charged with complicity, a fifth-degree felony, and failure to comply with order of police officer, a third-degree felony. Elijhansae Stroud, 19, is charged with theft, a fifth-degree felony. Amir K. Jackson, 20, is charged with theft, a fifth-degree felony. They will appear in the Auglaize County Municipal Court.

Assisting St. Marys Police included Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Anna and Botkins Police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.