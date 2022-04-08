125 years

April 8, 1897

The Klute band gave its concert in the armory last night. Master Robert Taylor was loudly applauded for his recitation, “Just Before Christmas.” Prof. B.O. Worrell rendered a clarinet solo and the Mendelssohn quartet, composed of Smith Betts, Dan Wicoff, Harry Roberts, and Albert King, sang several numbers that were well received.

———

Hugh R. Conklin, of Port Jefferson, graduated from the Ohio College of Dental Surgery in Cincinnati last night.

100 years

April 8, 1922

“On Midsummer’s Day,” an operetta, will be given at the high school auditorium Monday evening by children of the first, second and third grades. There are approximately 100 children in the operetta, which will be directed by Miss Ruth Maley, supervisor of music, who will be assisted by teachers in the public schools.

———

Yielding to a request received from the Miami County Ministerial Association, the Miami County Fair Association has voted to terminate the custom of having the fair open on Sunday preceding the formal opening of the fair proper, so that city residents might view the exhibits.

———

A joint meeting of the boards of education of Jackson Township and Jackson Center was held last evening to consider proposed changes in the school districts. The township board objects to a request from Maplewood for a slice of the township off the south end to enable the latter to centralize and build an $85,000 schoolhouse.

75 years

April 8, 1947

Frank Schaefer was elected president of the Sidney Music Club, when the group named officers at its meeting last evening. Serving with Schaefer will be Mrs. George Brell, vice president; Miss Mary Frances Gaines, recording secretary; Mrs. Ruth Ailes Fogt, financial secretary; Mrs. Fred Hunsicker, treasurer.

———

An industry-wide strike crippled the nation’s telephone communications network today, idling upwards of 294,000 employees.

———

The Sidney Board of Education talked about improving the tennis courts at the high school during its session last evening, but – as Supt. Fred B. Louys put it – “we are really up against it to find funds to continue operation of the schools of the city system until the end of the term much less improve the tennis courts.” It had been estimated that improvement of the courts would entail an expenditure of an estimated $5,200.

50 years

April 8, 1972

David Weiskittel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy W. Weiskittel, Charles Street, is on the dean’s list for the winter quarter at Bowling Green State University.

———

HOUSTON – Houston Grange, which has been meeting in the Houston Community Building since its completion, has purchased a property to transform into a Grange Hall. Omer Snapp, master of the Grange, said the building, known as the old Kendall property, is located on State Route 66, just north of the Penn Central Railroad tracks on the west side of the highway. The land was purchased from the Ostendorf family in Piqua for $5,000.

25 years

April 8, 1997

Rick Sims of Sidney, Sprint business service specialist, was recently presented with the company’s Paul Slaughter Community Award. Since 1974, Sprint has presented the Paul Slaughter Community Relations Award to those who exemplify the company’s commitment to community involvement.

———

“Tonight, Tonight” is the theme of the 1997 Fort Loramie High School junior-senior prom to be held Friday night. Vying for the 1997 prom queen title are: Kelly Maurer, Brianna Rose, Kelly Siegel, and Tracy Steinke. Candidates for prom king are: Phil Barlage, Mike Heitkamp, Matt Pleiman, and Matt Tennery.

———

Members of the Sidney Recreation Board would like to see a skating park in Sidney as much as young people who like to skate. The problem, they said, is liability and space for such a park. A small group of Sidney residents who also are avid “aggressive” in-line skaters asked the Rec Board to consider establishing a place where skaters, skate-boarders and bicyclists can perform their moves in safety and without the worry of harassment from police or property owners.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

