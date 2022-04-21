Mock crash: A bad decision’s consequences

The realities of drinking and driving were brought home to the students at Russia High School Thursday, April 21, when a mock crash was held at the school. Simone Puthoff plays the role of a deceased passenger in a head on crash where alcohol was involved. The driver of the vehicle she is in is played by Sam York. Both are students at Russia High School. The event was part of the Drive Smart program sponsored by Premier Health.

Russia High School students Jonas Magoto, playing the driver, and Eliza Gariety, as the passenger, wait in their vehicle to be treated after being involved in a mock crash Thursday, April 21, at the school.

EMS workers from the Russia Fire Department use the Jaws of Life to cut the roof free in order to rescue trapped victims. The exercise was part of a mock crash held Thursday at Russia High School.