Kroeger returns to debut Shelby County barn paintings

SIDNEY — The County Wide Historical Alliance will welcome artist and author Robert Kroeger, of Cincinnati, to the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4 p.m.

Last fall, the Alliance selected a historic barn from each township in Shelby County for Kroeger to photograph and then paint. While Kroeger was painting the barns he was also working with the Alliance and the owner of the barns to write a history about each. Kroeger centered his research around the time period the barns were built. While the Alliance and the owners focused on the families and memories created in each barns.

Krueger’s images and the histories were placed together by Mary Beth Monnier of Creative Marketing Solutions to create a Historic Shelby County Barn 2023 calendar and a set of 14 note cards. The Alliance has been offering these calendars and note cards at an introductory price of $10, which will continue through April 27, 2022. After April 27, both the calendar and set of note cards will be sold for $15 each. All pre-ordered calendars and note cards can be picked up at the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, beginning at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The Shelby County Barn Calendars and note cards will be on sale at the following locations starting April 28, 2022: Anna District Historical Society, Botkins Historical Society, Fort Loramie Historical Association, Jackson Center Historical Society, and the Shelby County Historical Society.

Kroeger is excited to return to Shelby County so he can share his original Shelby County barn paintings with the community. On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, beginning at 4 p.m. he will again do a painting demonstration similar to the one he did last April. About 5:30 p.m. he will share some barn stories and he will end the evening by doing a book signing of his latest book Historic Barns of Ohio, which includes a barn from all 88 counties. Shelby County’s barn is located in Botkins.

During the event all 14 paintings that he created for the calendar will be on display where you will be able to vote on your favorite painting for $1 per vote.

Kroeger said he is now working on a new book which will feature Round Barns in the United States and is hoping the book will be published by the end of the year. The last weekend in March Kroeger traveled to New York to paint what is thought to be the oldest round barn that remains in the United States.

“It has been such a pleasure to work with The County Wide Historical Alliance Inc. I believe that they are one of the most innovative groups in the State of Ohio working to preserve history. Where ever I travel it is with great pride that I share Information about the Alliance and how honored I am to help them with their preservation efforts,” said Kroeger. “Though I did make them agree that when I return to do my next Shelby County Barn tour I want them to show me barns that need love and tender care. The barns I had the privilege to paint this time belong to residents who are doing a wonderful job of preserving their barns for future generation.”

At the close of the April 27, 2022, event, Kroeger will be donating all 14 original paintings to the Alliance. The paintings will be auctioned off by Shelby County auctioneer Troy Kies using his online auction service during the Shelby County Fair.