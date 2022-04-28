125 years

April 28, 1897

Sidney officially became a city last night with the swearing in of the mayor and new council. In completing its organization, council named Stowell as president and Bemus as vice president, with both votes on strictly party lines. Council then adjourned for one week to permit the new president to set up committees.

———

Before adjourning sine die last evening, the old council approved an ordinance to narrow Court Street west of the C.H. & D. railroad to 60 feet in width. It was passed as an emergency measure.

100 years

April 28, 1922

The alumni of the Shelby County Normal School will present the play “Mrs. Briggs of the Poultry Yard” at Anna tomorrow evening. Proceeds are to be used for the annual alumni reunion. Members of the cast include: Lulu Brell, Victor Blanke, Walter Wintringham, Marie Curtis, Mabel Boyer, John Wintringham, Cletus Grilliot, Treva Cole, Wilda Schaffer, Flora LeFevre, and Byrel Ambos.

———

Sunday afternoon will see the official opening of the baseball season in Sidney, with a special farewell game at Lakeside Park. It will probably be the last appearance of the Elks at that park as they have purchased a field north of the Jimtown powerhouse. The local Marcos will play the Elks in this opening game.

75 years

April 28, 1947

Fifty-one Sidney High School students will go to Miami University at Oxford on Saturday to participate in the annual district state scholarship tests, H.G. Lull, high school principal, announced today. Teachers and parents will accompany the caravan of young people.

———

The status of the general fund of the city of Sidney is in red ink to the extent of over $13,000, according to a report given the city council by City Auditor O.S. Kenny. While the water works fund has a balance of $27,000 and the street fund a balance of $11,300, these cannot be transferred to the general fund without court approval. Only possible relief in sight for the general fund is action by the state legislature.

50 years

April 28, 1972

The 1972 annual traffic safety slogan essay contest winners were announced today by the sponsors, the Ohio Department of Highway Safety and the Ohio Association of Insurance Agents. Shelby County adult winner was Mrs. Dorothy Musser, Sidney. Mrs. Musser’s slogan was: “Use Your Noggin’, Quit Road Hoggin’.”

———

Dan Shaffer of Sidney was elected president of the Sidney Jaycees during a Monday night dinner meeting at Hussey’s in Port Jefferson. Shaffer succeeds Frank Delong as president of the club.

25 years

April 28, 1997

PHOTO: Keith McLain, who has been selected as the Firefighter of the Year with the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, stands beside a pumper truck. McLain will receive his award at Monday’s Sidney City Council meeting.

———

PHOTO: Kings and queens are crowned at two high school proms Saturday night. Sameer Shrotriya and Denyse Couchot reign over the Sidney High School prom. Mark Gariety and Alison Oakley are the king and queen at Jackson Center High School.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

