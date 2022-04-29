Veteran, civilian of the year nominees sought

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Veterans Service Commission is looking for Shelby County veterans and those who support veterans to honor during the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

“This is our way of recognizing and honoring those who support our Shelby County veterans,” said Chris North, executive director.

The two awards are for Veteran of the Year and Civilian of the Year. Both awards will be presented to Shelby County residents. The awards will be given to the recipients on Veterans Day at the fair.

The criteria for the Veteran of the Year award is:

• Be a veteran of one of the six Armed Forces of the United States, which includes Reserve or National Guard or the U.S. Merchant Marines.

• Must live within Shelby County.

• Must be able to supply a DD-214 or discharge.

The recipient will be selected on the following criteria:

• Service: Demonstrate a commitment to service in their community. This could be through advocacy, community projects, an act of heroism or other actions.

• Excellence: Provide an example of how the veteran exudes a spirit of excellence.

• Dedication: Have a dedication of supporting their fellow veterans and building bridges between veterans and the Shelby County community.

The criteria for the Civilian of the Year Award is:

• Be a resident of Shelby County.

• Service: Demonstrate a commitment to service for veterans in their community. This could be through advocacy, community projects, an act of heroism or other actions.

• Excellence: Provide an example of how the civilian exudes a spirit of excellence.

• Dedication: Have a dedication of supporting fellow veterans and building bridges between veterans and the Shelby County community.

For more information, call 937-498-7282. Deadline for nominations for both awards in June 30, 2022.