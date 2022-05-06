National Salvation Army Week begins Monday

SIDNEY — The Salvation Army, nationwide, will be celebrating National Salvation Army Week May 9-15. The Salvation Army, serving Shelby County, has decided to make this week extra special.

National Salvation Army Week (NSAW) was established in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. In his speech he said, “Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”

The Salvation Army opened its doors in 1906 in a storefront in downtown Sidney. Over the years the location has changed, but the heart and passion for the people of Shelby County has not.

In an effort to effectively meet the needs of Shelby County, The Salvation Army has changed and adapted many of its services since it opened its doors in 1906. These services have included but have not been limited to worship services, Sunday school, Bible study, women’s and men’s fellowships, emergency and temporary food and clothing assistance, daycare, educational summer enrichment, soup kitchen, Christmas clearinghouse, camp experiences for children and adults, character building programs, counseling and guidance, and recreation for children and adults.

Even today, The Salvation Army is continually changing and adapting its programs and services to meet the needs of Shelby County. Over the past year The Salvation Army:

• Established an Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) team to provided nourishment to first responders

• Began offering food pantry deliveries to shut-ins on a regular basis

• Converted to a choice pantry

• Delivered personal hygiene items to the homeless

• Delivered Christmas and Easter gifts to the residents of the county’s nursing homes

• Provided school supplies to children through the Back 2 School Bash

• Provide food and gifts to senior citizens and children through the Christmas Clearinghouse

• Offered bi-weekly lunch fellowship for senior citizens through JOY Club

The Salvation Army is continually changing, adapting, and adding programs and services to meet the needs of Shelby County. As The Salvation Army looks to the future they will be/hope to be:

• School bins

• Changing families lives by providing tools and resources to address specific barriers to increase stability through Pathway of Hope

• Providing direct assistance

• Meeting needs that aren’t already met by other programs and services

The Salvation Army has a rich history in Shelby County and that is worth celebrating! It has been said that NSAW is not about fund-raising, but awareness raising. Did you know The Salvation Army did everything previously mentioned?

Today, The Salvation Army celebrates their faithfulness to meeting the needs of Shelby County by celebrating NSAW with various events and activities around Shelby County to raise awareness of their programs and services.

How can you celebrate National Salvation Army Week with The Salvation Army?

• May 9 from 6-8 p.m., ice cream giveaways at Chilly Jilly’s in Sidney and Track Side Treats in Anna

• May 10 from 5-8 p.m., a free community event on courtsquare full of food and fun for people of all ages (youth, adults, senior citizens, and everyone in between)

• May 12 from 6-8 p.m., ice cream giveaways at K&J’s in Sidney, Trojans Den Pizza in Botkins and Dairy King in Fort Loramie

The Salvation Army looks forward to a wonderful week, celebrating everything The Salvation Army has done and will do in Shelby county.