Memorial Day services scheduled

HOUSTON — Local memorial day services will begin in the Shelby County community on Sunday, May 29, with a service held at Houston Cemetery beginning at 10:15 a.m. to honor the U.S. Military.

Fort Loramie American Legion Post 355 Honor Guard and Pastor Kris Geise from the Houston Congregational Christian Church will be present to conduct the services. All are welcome to attend.

Ground decorations are permitted one week before Memorial Day and two weeks after Memorial Day. Saddle and attached vases are permitted year round. Families should remove ground decorations after this time to permit caretakers to mow grass. Cemetery hours are from dawn until dusk. Contact Dan Millhouse, cemetery sexton, regarding any cemetery inquiries at 937-726-8503.

Sunday ceremonies

• Services will be conducked at Glen Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

Monday ceremonies

• Memorial Day services at the Shelby County Courthouse will begin at 9 a.m. Monday with Master of Ceremonies Chris North of Shelby County Veterans Services.

The Pledge of Allegiance will be lead by Sherrye Lamma and Theresa Manteuffel.

Retired Army Chaplain Gary Councell will offer an opening prayer. Bill Ross from American Legion Post 217 will read General Logan’s Orders, and Judy Johnson from American Legion Post 217 will be the guest speaker.

VFW Post 4239 will lead the laying of wreaths, and the Sidney Veterans Association combined color guard under the direction of American Legion Post 217 will offer a rifle salute and the playing of Taps.

North will give the dedication to Lee Stephens.

Services then will proceed to Graceland Cemetery where North will give the call to order.

Councell will lead the opening prayer. Ross will read Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

The presentation of flowers and wreaths will be led by American Legion Post 217, Auxiliary & Sons; Shelby County 40 & 8 Voiture 984; DAV Chapter 48 & Auxiliary; Western Ohio Marine Corps League; Gold Star Mothers; and VFW Post 4239 & Auxiliary.

Under the direction of VFW Post 4239, the Sidney Veterans Association combined color guard will offer a rifle salute and the playing of Taps. Councell will offer a benediction, and VFW Post 4239 will dismiss the attendees.

• Heiland American Legion Post 446 will be holding their Memorial Day Service beginning 10 a.m. at the Anna High School Gymnasium.

Pastor David Eidson, of St. Jacobs Luthern Church, will be presenting the invocation and benediction. The Anna High School Chorus, under the direction of Mrs. Jenna Drees, will provide music.

Brooke Moye-Frilling, AGC (SW), USN, Ret. will be the speaker.

The public is invited to attend and honor several of the Post 446 members who have passed away this past year.

• Shelby Memory Gardens will hold memorial service at 11 a.m. with prayer, praise, scripture and personal remembrances. The public is welcome to attend.

Cecil Steele, left, and Keith McLain, both of Sidney, place a wreath on behalf of American Legion Post 217 during the 2021 Memorial Day Ceremony on the courthouse square. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_SDN060221SidneyMemorialDay.jpg Cecil Steele, left, and Keith McLain, both of Sidney, place a wreath on behalf of American Legion Post 217 during the 2021 Memorial Day Ceremony on the courthouse square. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825