Defendants in Auglaize County murder arraigned in federal court

TOLEDO — Three defendants charged in the April 24 death of Timothy Hovanec in Auglaize County formally entered pleas of not guilty to assorted charges against them during arraignment hearings Thursday in U.S. District Court in Toledo.

Amanda Hovanec, 35, of Wapakoneta, the estranged wife of Timothy Hovanec, and Anthony Theodorou, 34, of Pretoria, South Africa, pleaded not guilty to charges that included conspiracy to import a controlled substance, importation of a controlled substance, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance.

Each of those charges carries enhanced penalties because of the death.

Amanda Hovanec’s mother, Anita Green, 61, of Wapakoneta, entered a plea of not guilty to one count of being an accessory after the fact.

A telephone pre-trial conference for all three defendants was scheduled for July 8 before Judge James Knepp.

According to the federal indictment, from February through March, Amanda Hovanec and Theodorou conspired to import the controlled substance Etorphine, also known as M99, from South Africa into the United States. Federal investigators previously said Timothy Hovanec died from the injection by Amanda Hovanec of a lethal dose of the controlled substance into his shoulder.

Amanda Hovanec, Green and Theodorou were arrested April 28 after the body of Timothy Hovanec was found in rural Auglaize County near Waynesfield.

