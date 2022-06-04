125 Years

June 4, 1897

The annual banquet given by the junior class of the high school in honor of the graduation class was held at the home of Mrs. Elizabeth Rebstock. A number of the members of the graduating class at Piqua were also guests for the occasion, making in all about 75 persons.

——-

Col. Charles Anthony is trying to make arrangements to take the Third regiment, ONG to Nashville, Tennessee, this summer.

——-

The season of the sweet girl graduate is again here and last night for the 25th time in the history of the Sidney public schools the occasion was observed in this city under the most auspicious arrangements. There were 12 graduates – four boys and eight girls. Members of the class are: Carrie Edgar, Charlotte McClung, Maud Robertson, Fannie Slusser, Samuel Arbuckle, Fannie Townley, Florence Orbison, Webster Sterline, Maud Haslup, Eugene Pence, Charles Royan, and Alice Graham.

100 Years

June 4, 1922

At a meeting of the promoters of the new building and loan association for Sidney held yesterday afternoon, the following officers were elected: A.R. Friedmann, president; David Oldham, vice president and attorney; P.L. Stafford, secretary; E.D. Kiser, treasurer; other directors, Charles Eicher, Clyde C. Carey, and George Ehrhardt. The association has a capitalization of $1 million.

——-

Flynn and Zimpfer will open their new grocery and meat market at the food of Fair avenue on Wednesday morning. They will handle a full line of groceries and meats.

——-

C.C. Pope, of Dawson, picked a thousand quarts of strawberries from his patch yesterday morning. They were of the very finest and were all purchased by people in this locality.

75 Years

June 4, 1947

Dr. Brent A. Welch, a native of this city and a practicing physician here until he entered the army during World War II, has been named health commissioner of Miami county. Dr. Welch has been serving as commissioner of the Fayette county health district at Washington C.H. He will take over his new duties on July 1.

——-

Formal Opening of Ray’s Good Housekeeping Shop, at 614 North Main avenue is being announced by Ray Snapp, operator of the business. Snapp recently took possession of the building formerly occupied by the Fogt grocery and converted it into an appliance store and residence.

——-

The 57 MM gun, recently requested by the Fort Loramie American Legion arrived in that village in time to make its appearance in the street parade held there during Memorial Day. Determination of the permanent location of the gun has not been made. It was a donation by the War Department except for handling and freight charges which will be paid by the local post.

50 Years

June 4, 1972

Cincinnati Archdiocese officials of the Roman Catholic Church have announced the assignment of Rev. Robert J. Monnin, Principal of Lehman High School. Sidney, to be pastor of St. Johns Church, Freyburg.

Rev. Monnin, also administrator of St. Teresa Church, Covington, is doing advanced studies in religious education.

——-

CHICAGO – Edwin L. Frey, First Federal Savings and Loan Association, and George R. Hoellrich, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, both of Sidney, have been appointed to 1972 Committees of the United States Savings and Loan League.

Frey will serve on the advertising and public relations committee and Hoellrich will serve on the committee on the federal home loan bank system.

——-

It was a long-distance test by the birds of Willard Kyser endured the flight to take the Shelby County Pigeon Club race from Knoxville, Tenn., over the weekend.

Released at 7 a.m., the first bird hit Kyster’s loft in about 7 ½ hours, and was followed 15 minutes later by its roommate, not bad for 300 miles of flying.

25 Years

June 4, 1997

FORT LORAMIE – A variety of awards were presented to participants in the Fort Loramie High School band during the recent band banquet at St. Michael’s Hall.

Presented with the Dorothy Geise Memorial Award was senior Erin Turner. Outstanding Achievement Award was presented to Brad Turner. The Merit Award went to Katie Gavit, and the Most Improved Award to Christina Scheer.

——-

Chip Wells has been named the new district chairman for the Shelby District Boy Scouts for 1997-98. Wells will oversee the management of activities, training, camping, advancement and membership of Boy Scouts in Shelby County. He will also work on recruitment of new volunteers for Scouting.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_Logo-for-SDN-3.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org