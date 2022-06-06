Grand jury hands down indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for theft, domestic violence, vehicular assault and homicide, and drug possession, among other charges, on Thursday, June 2.

Conrad B. Booher II, 53, of Sidney, was indicted on aggravated vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony, for driving at excessive speeds, running a stop sign and striking a pregnant, adult female’s car, causing her to have a miscarriage and serious injuries.

Orlando Johnson, 45, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on two charges of forgery, fifth-degree felonies, for forging two checks totaling $330, and one charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, for stealing the checks.

Gage Michael Paul Maxon, 27, of Piqua, was indicted on aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, for possessing methamphetamine and a bag to store it in.

Chad C. Wilson, 47, of Sidney, was indicted on domestic violence, a third-degree felony, for charging at an adult female victim, chest-bumping her, and knocking her to the ground causing physical injuries. Wilson was previously convicted of two domestic violence charges in Miami and Shelby counties.

Jeffery D. Collingsworth, 47, of St. Marys, was indicted on two charges of theft, third and fourth-degree felonies, for entering a contract with an elderly male victim to build a barn with no intention of completing the task and for taking between $7,500 and $150,000 from the victim.

Joseph J. Damico, 56, of Sidney, was indicted on aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, for possessing methamphetamine and a container and pipes to store and abuse it in.

Steven A. Herring, 31, of Botkins, was indicted on two charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, both fourth-degree felonies, for having sex with a 15-year-old female.

Seth W. Fuerst, 20, of Minster, was indicted on possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, for possessing cocaine and bags to store it in.

Lindsey R. Tillman, 28, of Sidney, was indicted on aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, for possessing methamphetamine and a bag, pipe and bowl to store and abuse it in.

Noah R. Shoemaker, 22, of Piqua, was indicted on aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, for possessing methamphetamine and a bag to store it in.

Damon M. Gilbert, 25, at large, was indicted on misuse of a credit card and theft, both fifth-degree felonies, for stealing credit card information from a victim and using it to secure property or services exceeding $1,000.

