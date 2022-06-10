125 Years

June 10, 1897

At a special meeting of city council this afternoon, William White, of Cincinnati, submitted a verbal report of his examination of the city treasurer’s books. Taking it for granted there was a shortage of $3,200 existing when Mr. McCune took over the office in 1876, the only error found was a $109 bank credit in favor of the city. Since it would be practically impossible to check the error previous to 1876, Mr. White recommended the investigation not be continued.

——-

A fifth annual reunion of Companies C and H of the 99th OVI was held at the home of Hugh Jelly, one mile east of Oran Tuesday. The two companies were organized in this county in July and August 1862. There were 22 present to answer the roll call out of the 200 men in the original companies. Some of the number still living were unable to attend.

——-

A bicycle party composed of about 30 young people of this city rode to Hardin last evening.

100 Years

June 10, 1922

Dr. Hartman, superintendent of the Sidney schools, gave the class address at the county commencement exercises held yesterday at the Shelby county fairgrounds for 1922 graduates. Dr. Millette, president of the county board of education, presented the 258 diplomas to the graduates. Each of the schools in the county was represented in some manner on the program.

——-

Members of the Delta Theta Tau sorority were hostesses for the dancing party held last evening at the country club. Music was furnished by the Ohio Four orchestra. During the grand march, favors of Sterling silver sautoirs for the girls and Eversharp pencils for the men, both bearing the Delta crest, were distributed. At 11 o’clock a two-course lunch was served in the dining room by Misses Patricia Hoban, Elizabeth Salm and Ruth Cronley.

75 Years

June 10, 1947

Members of city council heard recommendations for getting rid of rats at the city’s garbage dump when they held their meeting last evening. Further investigation by the service director and the parks and city property was recommended after councilmen heard the work could probably be done for around $200.

——-

The little red school house at Lockington, bringing back fond memories for old-timers in that community, has now become a restaurant. Mr. and Mrs. V.E. Agenbroad have opened the establishment and named it The School House Restaurant. The downstairs dining room will seat 75, while arrangements have been made upstairs to handle private parties.

——-

An estimated 20,000 persons have been made homeless in a four-state area as the flood waters of the Mississippi broke through levees and flooded large areas of lowlands in the Midwest.

50 Years

June 10, 1972

Miss Janice Elaine Hall, Sidney and Miss Janice Krugh, DeGraff, were recognized for high academic achievement at the end of the spring term. They are students at Ohio Northern University, Ada.

Miss Hall is a senior majoring in history while Miss Krugh, a junior has French as her major.

——-

Two county residents have been recommended for lifetime terms on Local Board 108 of the U.S. Selective Service System in Shelby County by a three-man nominating committee.

Selected to fill vacancies on the board were Chris Finkenbine of Botkins and Urban Raterman of Fort Loramie. If confirmed, the two men will replace Thomas Faulkner and Robert A. Koons, whose term expired on December 31, 1971.

25 Years

June 10, 1997

John Cooper is coming to Sidney… actually, he’s returning to Sidney, and bringing the 1997 Rose Bowl Trophy with him.

The Ohio State head football coach will be spending just over an hour in Sidney on June 19 as part of the Buckeye Caravan, which provides Ohio State fans an opportunity to meet coaches and administrators.

——-

After riding his bike over a deteriorating bridge over the Miami River for the past 15 years on his way to work at S&H Products, Billy Weaver got to see some new scenery this morning as he was the first person to use the new Children’s Home Road bridge.

Instead of the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony, Shelby County officials decided to let Weaver christen the bridge by pedaling his bike across the new $1.8 million span over the Miami River at the south edge of Sidney.

——-

PHOTO – “Chief Blackheart,” also known as Austin Foster of Houston, holds a ceremonial peace pipe that will be used to bless this weekend’s Feast of the Summer Moon at the Lockington Reserve.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

